Inside Netflix’s Hilariously Absurd ‘Docuseries’ About Demonic Possession
My Encounter with Evil concerns three Mexican tales of demonic possession and exorcism, although viewers may find that its title also doubles as a description of their own experiences with this docuseries, which is overcooked, preposterous, and wall-to-wall ridiculous. Premiering Oct. 28 on Netflix, it’s the least scary thing you can watch for Halloween—if, arguably, the funniest.
How Fortune Feimster Found Hope in Her Troll’s ‘Nasty’ Hate
Comedian Fortune Feimster has had an incredibly busy two years. And she put as much of it as she could fit in her new Netflix stand-up special, Good Fortune. In this bonus episode, Feimster returns to the The Last Laugh podcast to discuss moving past her coming-out story in her second Netflix hour, explain why she decided to respond to a particularly “nasty” Instagram message on stage, and share stories from the set of the upcoming action series in which she co-stars with Arnold Schwarzenegger.
George R.R. Martin Claims He’s Almost Done With the Next ‘Game of Thrones’ Book
George R. R. Martin, the author behind the wildly popular Game of Thrones series, is 75 percent finished with The Winds of Winter, the next installment series, Martin said on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert Tuesday night. “I think it is going to be a very big book,” Martin said. Despite rabid anticipation from fans, Martin hasn’t published a fresh installment to his saga since the debut of the Game of Thrones HBO series in 2011.
"We Hung A Cross Up And The Weirdness Stopped," And 17 Other Terrifying Stories From People Who've Lived In Haunted Places
"One night, I heard an almighty scream and ran to my sister's room thinking she was hurt. Turned out every lightbulb upstairs had smashed except for one lamp in the hallway. I spoke about hearing voices in the house and my sister said she had heard the same. We both wrote down who we thought it was and swapped papers..."
‘The Great British Baking Show’: Kevin Had the Most Iconically Ridiculous Bakes of All Time
As The Great British Baking Show reaches its final weeks of the season, the competition’s heating up, which means there’s no room for sloppy bakes or dull flavors. One of our favorite contestants has been skating along, staying on the show because of his good attitude and, er, creative bakes. On the most recent episode, the contestants were whittled down to the best of the best. And this baker, unfortunately, was sent home.
‘The Banshees of Inisherin’: Inside the Most Beautiful, Bizarre Movie Shoot Ever
If you were visiting the West Coast of Ireland last fall and found yourself on either Inishmore in the Aran Islands or Achill, there is a good chance you would’ve seen Colin Farrell jogging to the Banshees of Inisherin set wearing mint green short shorts. Alas, I was a...
Rowan Atkinson Said Playing Mr. Bean was Stressful and Exhausting
Rowan Atkinson is best known to many as Mr. Bean. But he didn't always enjoy playing the beloved character.
Flight Attendant Furious After Being Sucked Into James Corden-Balthazar Drama
A flight attendant mentioned by the restaurateur feuding with James Corden is outraged after he used a picture of her in an Instagram post about his ongoing squabble with the TV comic. Keith McNally’s now infamous spat with Corden began earlier this month when McNally accused Corden of being the most “abusive customer to my Balthazar servers” in the restaurant’s history. It’s since emerged that McNally was forced to apologize and delete an Instagram post in which he claimed a British Airways flight attendant on a trip from New York to London recognized him and said: “I never cared for James Corden either.” The trouble with the post was that McNally used a picture of former BA attendant Ellie Toyn without her permission to illustrate the anecdote which concerned a different, unnamed BA flight attendant. “Tell me how it's okay for this man to use an image of me without my consent in his drama with James Corden,” Toyn wrote on Instagram, alongside a screenshot of McNally’s now-deleted post. “I’ve not worked for British Airways for over a year, yet he’s using my face as a cover for this story. This is vile behavior and completely thoughtless,” Toyn added. McNally replied to offer his “sincere apologies,” saying he’d “just wanted to use a random photo of a BA airline attendant.”
Luke Evans praises Daniel Craig for evolving 007: ‘We’re not in the Roger Moore era where he sleeps with five women per film’
Luke Evans has praised Daniel Craig’s interpretation of James Bond and credited the recent spate of 007 films starring Craig with evolving the secret agent past his earlier womanising.“We’re not in the Roger Moore [era] where he sleeps with five women per film, that’s not really what he’s about any more,” Evans told The Independent in an interview published on Saturday (29 October). In the most recent Bond films, including Spectre and No Time To Die, the dashing spy with a caddish reputation instead pursues a long-term romance.But Evans, who is among the UK stars tipped to replace...
Netflix’s Spellbinding ‘All Quiet on the Western Front’ Is the Best War Movie of the Year
Erich Maria Remarque’s 1929 novel All Quiet on the Western Front painted one of the 20th century’s preeminent visions of hell, and forever put the lie to romanticized ideas about war. Lewis Milestone’s 1930 film version followed in short order, nabbing a Best Picture Oscar, but since then, Remarque’s famous tale of trauma and tragedy has only made it to the screen once more, courtesy of a 1979 TV movie. That situation is now ably rectified by Edward Berger’s big-budget German-language adaptation, which—currently in theaters, and premiering Oct. 28 on Netflix—proves a striking and harrowing portrait of the perils of nationalism, the chaos and madness of combat, and the lasting physical and psychological scars produced by both.
Luke Evans interview: ‘When I sing, there’s no mask to put on. It’s quite a raw, vulnerable place to be’
In a decade’s worth of guns-blazing, dragon-slaying action films, Luke Evans has always been the quiet man. The Welsh actor delivered a calm, assured antagonist to the testosterone-loaded noise of the Fast and Furious franchise. While other gods and mortals fought monsters and each other in 2010’s pulpy, box-office smash Clash of the Titans, he turned heads as the softly spoken Apollo. And in Peter Jackson’s epic trilogy The Hobbit, he was reluctant hero Bard the Bowman, muttering about dwarves bringing chaos to his formerly peaceful life.More recently, though, Evans has been speaking up – or rather, singing. The 43-year-old...
