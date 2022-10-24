Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Places To Get Italian Food in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
3 Places To Get Fish Fry in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
If You're Looking for Cambodian Food in the Suburbs of Cleveland, You Should Check Out This Place in North OlmstedIsla ChiuNorth Olmsted, OH
Councilman Richard Trojanski and Maple Heights Public Works & Safety Committee Host City-Wide Domestic Violence ForumBrown on ClevelandMaple Heights, OH
3 Places To Get Pizza in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Related
fantasypros.com
Donovan Mitchell scores 41 points in OT win against Celtics
Donovan Mitchell scored 41 points (15-26 FG, 5-9 3P, 6-6 FT) in Cleveland's 132-123 overtime win against Boston. He added 4 rebounds and 3 assists to his gaudy scoring numbers. Fantasy Impact:. Mitchell has been on fire this season, scoring 31 or more points in all but one game. He...
fantasypros.com
Christian Wood scores 23 points off bench in loss Tuesday
Christian Wood scored 23 points (8-10 FG, 3-3 3P, 4-6 FT) with six rebounds, and one steal across 29 minutes in Dallas’ 113-111 loss to the Pelicans on Tuesday. Wood shot 80% from the floor on Tuesday and is carrying an incredible 62.2 shooting percentage right now. He is also shooting 61.5% from deep while taking no fewer than three 3s in a game so far. Wood coming off the bench is bonkers with his numbers but as long as he keeps producing fantasy managers shouldn’t care when his minutes come.
fantasypros.com
Doug McDermott drops 19 points off bench in loss Wednesday
Doug McDermott chipped in with a season-high 19 points off the bench in the Spurs 134-122 loss to the T'Wolves Wednesday night. The Spurs rotation was all out of whack with Devin Vassell's absence. It allowed 'Dougie McBuckets' to earn a season-high 24 minutes of action. He made the most of it, hitting four triples for 19 points. He is going to leave you wanting for more just about every time, but for those in need of a cheap source of steals, you could do worse than McDermott.
fantasypros.com
Josh Richardson disappoints in the scoring column Wednesday
Josh Richardson scored just 11 points to go with 10 assists, three rebounds, two steals and a block in a 134-122 loss to Minnesota Wednesday. Richardson got the start Wednesday in place of the injured Devin Vassell and played a season-high 33 minutes. The scoring production was likely a disappointment for fantasy managers. But Richardson opted to be a distributor as he only attempted eight shots, hitting four of them. It's hard to complain with double-digit assists and the defensive stats to boot. Vassell is expected to rejoin the starting unit Friday vs. the Bulls.
fantasypros.com
Russell Westbrook upgraded to probable for Friday
Lakers PG Russell Westbrook has been upgraded to probable for Friday's game at the Timberwolves, according to Shams Charania on Twitter. (The Athletic) Westbrook has been dealing with a hamstring injury that cost him Wednesday's loss to the Denver Nuggets. He was seen at shoot around Friday morning and appears likely to return. As long as you can live with inefficiencies in percentage categories, he is probably worth inserting into your lineup for the counting stats he'll bring.
fantasypros.com
De’Anthony Melton moves into the starting lineup Friday
De’Anthony Melton will move into the 76ers’ starting lineup, with Joel Embiid getting the night off. (76er’s team Twitter account) Melton has played well for the Sixers in the last two games. With him now in the starting lineup, he becomes an appealing fantasy option in both DFS and season-long.
fantasypros.com
Luka Doncic drops 37-point double-double in loss Tuesday
Luka Doncic scored 37 points (16-30 FG, 2-13 3P, 3-5 FT) with 11 rebounds, seven assists, two steals, and one block across 36 minutes in Dallas’ 113-111 loss to the Pelicans on Tuesday. Fantasy Impact:. Doncic took 30 shots to score 37 points and had he been more efficient...
fantasypros.com
Cole Anthony (oblique) out indefinitely
Cole Anthony has suffered an oblique muscle injury, and no timetable has been set for his return as he undergoes further evaluation, per Shams Charania of The Athletic. (Shams Charania via Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. The Magic will have to endure another blow to their roster with a key contributor, Cole...
fantasypros.com
Kyren Williams is not expected to be active for Week 8
Williams was designated to return from injured reserve earlier in the week, opening his 21-day practice window. The Rams leaving the rookie inactive for Week 8 is not a surprise as he will need some time to get re-acclimated to the offense. Fantasy managers should expect Williams to carve out a role for himself when he returns.
fantasypros.com
NBA DraftKings & FanDuel DFS Primer: Friday (10/28) PREMIUM
This marks my final article of the week, and it feels like we’re finally in full swing. It took a handful of days to get back into the NBA grind, but it becomes easier the more you follow every day. Keeping up on the news and injury reports gives you a leg up on the competition, and we’re hoping most of the info here can earn you some big cashes. Fridays are always one of the biggest days in terms of prize pools, so let’s get started with the schedule and odds!
fantasypros.com
Darrell Henderson Jr. (illness) returns to practice Thursday
Henderson is dealing with an illness of some kind that has landed him on the injury report for this week. It's unclear how severe it is, but his return to practice is encouraging and points to him being available for Sunday. Fantasy managers should continue to monitor this situation to ensure that he will play against the Niners.
fantasypros.com
Luka Doncic posts 41-point triple-double in win Thursday
Luka Doncic scored 41 points (14-28 FG, 2-6 3P, 11-13 FT) with 14 assists, 11 rebounds, and three steals across 41 minutes in Dallas’ 129-125 overtime win over the Nets on Thursday. Fantasy Impact:. Doncic set season-highs in points (41) and assists (14) and tied his season-high in rebounds...
fantasypros.com
Kaapo Kahkonen to start Thursday vs. Maple Leafs
It would have been a homecoming for James Reimer, but instead, it's Kahkonen getting Thursday's nod. It's been a tough start for both player and team with the Sharks having just two wins in nine games and Kahkonen posting a 3.46 GAA and .873 Sv% in three starts. Righting the ship Thursday in Toronto could prove difficult.
fantasypros.com
Fantasy Basketball Trade Advice: Alperen Sengun, Trey Murphy III, Bol Bol (2022)
Each and every Wednesday, we are going to be providing players that you should not only look to acquire via trade but also players you should look to trade away. Going forward, where fitting, with the data that we’ve seen so far, we’ll build in potential trade scenarios for those you should look to acquire and those you should look to move.
fantasypros.com
Kyren Williams designated to return from IR
Williams has been on injured reserve for over a month due to an ankle injury he sustained early on this season, but he has recovered well and is now designated to return. He will have a chance to receive some real work for the Rams moving forward with Cam Akers likely to be traded in the coming weeks.
fantasypros.com
Mark Andrews (knee) questionable for TNF
Andrews did not practice at all on the short week with his injury, and his status appears to be legitimately in doubt. But he missed practice last week with the injury, too, before playing, and he has yet to miss a game in his career because of an injury. The likelihood is that the Ravens are simply trying to take it easy with Andrews on a short week, but given his lack of production in Week 7, fantasy managers would be wise to monitor reports on Thursday on his status.
fantasypros.com
Tyson Host a healthy scratch Thursday versus Senators
Jost struggled to find his footing at the NHL level in parts of six seasons with the Colorado Avalanche, and apparently, a change of scenery has not helped. The 10th pick of the 2-16 draft has just one assist and four shots on goal across six games this season despite a solid 14:21 of average ice time. Recently demoted to fourth-line duties, it appears he'll need to find his game in a hurry to move up the pecking order.
fantasypros.com
Joel Embiid (knee) questionable for Friday
Joel Embiid has been added to the 1:30pm injury report and is questionable for Friday's matchup against the Raptors with right knee recovery, per Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer. (Keith Pompey via Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. Embiid has played all five games for the Sixers this season but could potentially...
'We shot ourselves in the foot': Takeaways from the Blue Jackets' 4-0 loss to the Bruins
For the fifth time in the first nine games of this season, the Blue Jackets were overwhelmed by their more talented opponent. In a 4-0 loss to the Boston Bruins on Friday at Nationwide Arena, the Jackets played a fairly even first period, but they fell apart in the second period and couldn't get a goal past Boston goaltender Linus Ullmark in the third period as they sought a comeback. ...
fantasypros.com
Ja'Marr Chase (hip) not expected to go on IR
Ja'Marr Chase (hip) is not expected to be placed on IR and reportedly has a torn labrum and a hairline fracture in his hip. (Jordan Schultz on Twitter) Chase is dealing with some pretty serious injuries at the moment, having suffered a torn labrum and a hairline fracture in his hip. The team initially put a timeline of 4-6 weeks for his return, and that timetable is reinforced by the fact that they won't place him on IR. Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd will both see extra targets while the young stud is out for an extended period of time.
Comments / 0