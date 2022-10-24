Read full article on original website
Top 5 Crypto Presales To Invest In For 2022
There are currently thousands of cryptocurrencies in the market and it can prove to be quite a chore trying to figure out which one is best to invest in. However, there are always those that shine through due to their offerings and reach that has made them inevitable successes in the crypto market. This time around, catching a presale early is a good way to make good gains in the market.
Smooth Love Potion Price Predicted to Near Zero by 2023 – New Gaming Crypto Coins Better Investment
Axie Infinity’s Smooth Love Potion continues to lose value but new crypto gaming project Calvaria is taking the market by storm. Both the AXS token and Smooth Love Potion are down more than 95% from their all-time highs following a number of setbacks including the Ronin Bridge hack – which saw more than $600 million stolen from the ecosystem – the ongoing crypto bear market and a rapidly falling player base.
Toncoin to be listed on KuCoin, the world’s 5th largest exchange according to CoinMarketCap
KuCoin exchange, a cryptocurrency exchange with daily volumes of over $1.7 billion, has today announced that Toncoin, the native token of the TON (The Open Network) blockchain, will be listed on its exchange. The token will be listed on October 27th and available in the TON/USDT pair for spot trading. Serving 20 million users in over 200 countries, this announcement will introduce a significant number cryptocurrency enthusiasts to the TON ecosystem.
Will A Bankruptcy Of Bitcoin Miner Core Scientific Impact The Price?
The largest publicly traded Bitcoin miner in the U.S. by hash rate and mining fleet, Core Scientific (CORZ), issued a bankruptcy warning in a filing with the SEC on Oct. 26. Shortly thereafter, the stock took a nosedive. The stock plummeted from $1.02 to $0.22. While the CORZ stock was trading at $10.43 at the beginning of the year, it is now down 97% year-to-date.
Start 2023 Fresh And Invest In Oryen, Chain And Axie Infinity
Are you looking to prepare your portfolio for a strong 2023 and beyond? Perhaps you’ve got a range of crypto investments that simply aren’t working for you anymore. It might be time to start afresh. And with one of ORY, XCN, and AXS, you could help prepare your investments for the growth they deserve. Experts agree that one of these could have a massive 2023.
Terra Community Burns 25 Billion LUNC Tokens, Will It Reach The Highs?
The Terra Classic LUNC has been putting more effort into resuscitation its new position in the crypto space. Unfortunately, the algorithmic stablecoin Terra and LUNA collapse in May caused a massive loss in the industry. The crisis intensified the crypto winter of the year, leading to the loss of billions of dollars.
Ethereum Classic Flashes Bullish Signs As Volume Rises; Will $32 be breached?
ETC’s price shows strength as it bounces from a downtrend range with high volume, aiming for a rally to $30. ETC faces a major test to trend higher above $30 after the price broke out of its descending triangle price movement. ETC’s price remains strong below the 50 and...
Hedera: A Quick Evaluation Of The Network – And How HBAR Performed This Week
According to Messari, the performance of Hedera in the third quarter this year defied the prevailing market mood and is currently witnessing growth not seen on other protocols. DefiLlama claims that the protocol’s TVL increased by an impressive 137%. For comparison, Hedera’s quarterly network expansion occurred during a period when...
LBank Weekly Listing Report, 24th October 2022
INTERNET CITY, DUBAI, Oct. 24th, 2022 –As a world class digital asset exchange, LBank continues to focus on providing its users quality projects to participate in. Here is a weekly report made by LBank Exchange presenting this week’s exciting new listings and a summary of the ones listed last week, offering users more information to help better understand these unique opportunities.
Polygon Price Could Aim For These Levels Before The Bulls Wane Off
Polygon price (MATIC) has retraced on its chart as the broader market depicted weakness. Over the last 24 hours, however, the coin has managed to move up by 0.2%. In the last week, MATIC rallied by over 14%, pushing prices to break past multiple price ceilings. The altcoin is trading sideways on the one-day chart, but the coin is still optimistic.
LBank Labs Invites Czhang to join as Investment Group Member
Internet City, Dubai, Oct. 26, 2022 — Crypto Investment Group, LBank Labs, welcomes new member Czhang to their investment committee team. With many successful investment cases under its belt, LBank Labs is excited to have new talent onboard and hopes to acquire more talented people into the rapidly growing investment institution.
Why These Major Crypto Wallets Acquired Over 100 Million XRP In Last 24 Hours
XRP seems to have fallen short in capitalizing on the procedural wins that Ripple has gained from its ongoing legal battle against the SEC. Although the asset managed to increase by almost 2% over the last 24 hours, it is still down by 1.6% over past week. On a 14-day...
Bitcoin’s Break Above $20,000 Sees Market Liquidations Cross $1 Billion
Tuesday has proven to be a good day for bitcoin and the crypto market in its entirety as gains have been the order of the day. Bitcoin has finally been able to clear the $20,000 territory even when indicators pointed towards the more sluggish movement for the digital asset. As expected, there have been ripple events from the gains in the market. Liquidations are now the order of the day and short traders are getting the ‘short’ end of the stick.
Ethereum Devs Try To Leverage Price Surge As Smart Contracts Reach New High
Ethereum rallied with the rest of the crypto market, reaching above $1,500 to land at a new one-month high. As the market rallied, developers had roused from their slumber looking to take advantage of the renewed interest in the market. This saw the number of new smart contracts deployed on the network reach new 2022 highs.
Crypto Market Update: Polygon (MATIC) and Tron (TRX) Both Lose to The Hideaways (HDWY) Despite Gains
The crypto market pumped on Tuesday and there were many winners. These recent changes in the Polygon (MATIC) price and Tron (TRX) price has left investors with gains to and The Hideaways (HDWY) claim interest from various investors, causing them to dig deeper into such updates. Polygon (MATIC) Gains Growing...
How Will Coins like Oasis Network and Polkadot React to (PXDS) Pexdos emerging in the Web3 Space?
Are you ready to take advantage on the newest Web3 Coins with massive earning potential?. The Cryptocurrency world continues to showcase vibrancy with certain parts of the ecosystem, an area that has been showing promising signs and getting a lot of attention recently is that of the Web3 world. And...
An Exclusive Experience, MEXC is Worldwide First to Launch Future Second-level K-line Function
On October 25, the cryptocurrency trading platform MEXC upgraded the function of future products and launched the second-level K-line function. MEXC is the first cryptocurrency trading platform in the world to launch the future second-level K-line function. Currently, the K-line chart of the future trading page on cryptocurrency trading platforms...
Dormant Ethereum Whale Rouses As Crypto Market Sees A Revival
The crypto market has now seen a much-needed recovery after weeks of flat market prices. Most digital assets in the space are currently in the green and Ethereum is no different. The second-largest cryptocurrency by market cap is up by more than 14% in the last 24 hours, plunging more investors into profit. Just like everyone else, a dormant whale has roused from their sleep to benefit from the current market recovery.
Snowfall Protocol, Moshnake and Flasko are unignorable as they upset established Coins!
The crypto market seems to be primed and eager for rising new projects like Moshnake (MSH), Flasko (FLSK), and Snowfall Protocol (SNW). This is because many investors are looking for new projects which can let them progress from the mistakes of Ethereum (ETH) and Bitcoin (BTC) and are ready to move ahead with a set of features and market awareness that will protect investors’ assets. This article will go over Moshnake (MSH), Flasko (FLSK), and Snowfall Protocol (SNW) services to demonstrate why you shouldn’t disregard the Snowfall Protocol (SNW) in particular.
MakerDAO Invests Hefty Amount Becoming The Largest Stake Holder In USDC
The extended bearish trend caused panic and massive sell-offs in the crypto space. But it seems that the industry still records progressive moves. For example, a recent report shows a new partnership between Coinbase and MakerDAO. This collaboration aims to become the largest USDC holder. The world’s largest crypto exchange...
