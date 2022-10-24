FFX Coach’s Corner: Is a Kern-Fresno prep football ‘super’ league possible?
Liberty High has won five straight league titles and have 23 straight in league play. The Patriots have been dominant outscoring league rivals 141-14 this season. 17’s Taylor Schaub asks Bakersfield College head football coach R. Todd Littlejohn if Liberty should be in a different league and whether or not it’s even possible.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.
Comments / 0