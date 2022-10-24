ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FFX Coach’s Corner: Is a Kern-Fresno prep football ‘super’ league possible?

By Jose Franco, Taylor Schaub
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LKbsg_0ikB9KQi00

Liberty High has won five straight league titles and have 23 straight in league play. The Patriots have been dominant outscoring league rivals 141-14 this season. 17’s Taylor Schaub asks Bakersfield College head football coach R. Todd Littlejohn if Liberty should be in a different league and whether or not it’s even possible.

KGET

KGET

