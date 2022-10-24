Read full article on original website
Shenandoah Valley and Mahanoy Area to Play for Damato-Szematowicz Trophy
On Friday night, Shenandoah Valley and Mahanoy Area will play their annual football game for the Damato-Szematowicz Trophy. This year's game will be held at the Devils' Veteran's Stadium in Shenandoah. The Devils haven't won this game in 10 years since 2012 when they defeated the Bears 27-6. As with...
MEET THE SKOOK MARCHING BANDS Schuylkill Haven Area High School Hurricane Marching Band
Schuylkill Haven Area High School Hurricane Marching Band. Next up in our new series highlighting the Marching Bands from our Schuylkill County School Districts, we feature the marching band from Schuylkill Haven Area, directed by Caitlyn Biggs. Number of Musicians: 27. Number of Band Front/Color Guard: 4. Makeup of Band:...
Schuylkill County Obituaries for October 28th, 2022
Obituaries published from the Schuylkill County area. ------------------------------------------------------ ------------------------------------------------------ These obituaries are being brought to by Anthony Urban Law Offices. P.C.
Pottsville Man Reported Missing
A Pottsville man has been reported missing since Saturday. The Pottsville Bureau of Police is attempting to locate Zachary Vidal, 27, of Pottsville. Zachary was last seen Saturday, October 22, 2022, by a friend of the family. If anybody has seen Zachary or know his whereabouts, please contact the Pottsville...
Schuylkill County Crash Log - 10/26/2022
A collection of crash reports from Schuylkill County law enforcement.-------------------------------------------------------------------------------- TOWER CITY- This crash occurred on Wednesday, October 19th, 2022, around 9:55am on East Wiconsico Street at the intersection with South 4th Street. Troopers say Morgan De Jesus, 47, of Lebanon was stopped at a stop sign on East Wiconsisco...
Coroner Called to Motorcycle Crash near Minersville
As of 6:15pm, Thursday, Valley Road in Cass Township is closed due to a fatal crash. Around 4:30pm, emergency personnel were called 1298 Valley Road, in Cass Township near Minersville, in the area of Hammer's Towing, for a motorcycle accident with high mechanism. According to 911 communication, the crash involved...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Motorcycle Crash Reported in Cass Township
UPDATE (4:45PM) - One victim is being transported by helicopter to a hospital. UPDATE (6:15PM) - A coroner was called to the scene for a fatality. UPDATE (9:45PM) -State Police Identify Victim and Provide Details on Crash.
Schuylkill County Man Faces Drug Charges in Minersville
A Schuylkill County man is facing charges for selling methamphetamine in Minersville. According to Minersville Patrolman Jeffrey Bowers, with assistance from the Pottsville Police Department, Mark Keeth Jr., 43, of Cumbola, was taken into custody on Wednesday at 319 West Market Street in Pottsville, after being wanted on drug charges by borough police.
Man Locked Up in Schuylkill County Prison for Frackville Home Invasion
A man is locked up in Schuylkill County Prison for breaking into a home in Frackville. According to court documents, on Monday, October 24th, 2022, State Police responded to a home in the 100 Block of South Center Street, in Frackville, after a man reported that someone was trying to enter his home.
Aqua Crews Fixing Water Main Break in Ashland
Crews from Aqua are working on repairing a water main break in Ashland. The repair work began Friday morning to repair a main line on Hoffman Boulevard that connects Gordon and Girardville. Ashland Borough Manager Ray Jones says the line does not supply water to borough, just crosses through. No...
Geisinger St. Luke's Cuts Ribbon on New Health Center in Pottsville
With the snip of an oversized scissors, officials from Geisinger St. Luke’s Hospital (GSL) formally opened the new GSL Health Center in Pottsville, which provides non-emergent care for colds, scrapes, bumps and bruises, along with primary care, occupational medicine, physical therapy, x-rays and diagnostic laboratory services. The 21,000-square-foot facility,...
Two Amber Alerts for Pennsylvania Cancelled; Children Found Safe
The two Amber Alerts that were issued this week in Pennsylvania have been cancelled after the children were found safe. The first alert came Tuesday night when Zoe Moss was abducted by her mother Vanessa Gutshall, outside of an elementary school in Downingtown, Chester County. The second alert came Thursday...
ELECTION 2022: What will be on the General Election Ballot in Schuylkill County?
We are down to less than 2 weeks away from General election day in Pennsylvania. Here is a breakdown of what will be on the ballot on November 8th, 2022, in Schuylkill County. John Fetterman (Democrat) Mehmet Oz (Republican) Erik Gerhardt (Libertarian) Richard L. Weiss (Green) Daniel Wassmer (Keystone) Representative...
