ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schuylkill County, PA

Comments / 0

Related
skooknews.com

Pottsville Man Reported Missing

A Pottsville man has been reported missing since Saturday. The Pottsville Bureau of Police is attempting to locate Zachary Vidal, 27, of Pottsville. Zachary was last seen Saturday, October 22, 2022, by a friend of the family. If anybody has seen Zachary or know his whereabouts, please contact the Pottsville...
POTTSVILLE, PA
skooknews.com

Schuylkill County Crash Log - 10/26/2022

A collection of crash reports from Schuylkill County law enforcement.-------------------------------------------------------------------------------- TOWER CITY- This crash occurred on Wednesday, October 19th, 2022, around 9:55am on East Wiconsico Street at the intersection with South 4th Street. Troopers say Morgan De Jesus, 47, of Lebanon was stopped at a stop sign on East Wiconsisco...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
skooknews.com

Coroner Called to Motorcycle Crash near Minersville

As of 6:15pm, Thursday, Valley Road in Cass Township is closed due to a fatal crash. Around 4:30pm, emergency personnel were called 1298 Valley Road, in Cass Township near Minersville, in the area of Hammer's Towing, for a motorcycle accident with high mechanism. According to 911 communication, the crash involved...
MINERSVILLE, PA
skooknews.com

Schuylkill County Man Faces Drug Charges in Minersville

A Schuylkill County man is facing charges for selling methamphetamine in Minersville. According to Minersville Patrolman Jeffrey Bowers, with assistance from the Pottsville Police Department, Mark Keeth Jr., 43, of Cumbola, was taken into custody on Wednesday at 319 West Market Street in Pottsville, after being wanted on drug charges by borough police.
MINERSVILLE, PA
skooknews.com

Man Locked Up in Schuylkill County Prison for Frackville Home Invasion

A man is locked up in Schuylkill County Prison for breaking into a home in Frackville. According to court documents, on Monday, October 24th, 2022, State Police responded to a home in the 100 Block of South Center Street, in Frackville, after a man reported that someone was trying to enter his home.
FRACKVILLE, PA
skooknews.com

Aqua Crews Fixing Water Main Break in Ashland

Crews from Aqua are working on repairing a water main break in Ashland. The repair work began Friday morning to repair a main line on Hoffman Boulevard that connects Gordon and Girardville. Ashland Borough Manager Ray Jones says the line does not supply water to borough, just crosses through. No...
ASHLAND, PA
skooknews.com

Geisinger St. Luke's Cuts Ribbon on New Health Center in Pottsville

With the snip of an oversized scissors, officials from Geisinger St. Luke’s Hospital (GSL) formally opened the new GSL Health Center in Pottsville, which provides non-emergent care for colds, scrapes, bumps and bruises, along with primary care, occupational medicine, physical therapy, x-rays and diagnostic laboratory services. The 21,000-square-foot facility,...
POTTSVILLE, PA
skooknews.com

Two Amber Alerts for Pennsylvania Cancelled; Children Found Safe

The two Amber Alerts that were issued this week in Pennsylvania have been cancelled after the children were found safe. The first alert came Tuesday night when Zoe Moss was abducted by her mother Vanessa Gutshall, outside of an elementary school in Downingtown, Chester County. The second alert came Thursday...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy