Welcome to The Check-In, our new weekend feature that will focus on all things travel. Expect tips and tricks from experts, guides on things to do and places to see, and news from all corners of the travel industry. Off we go! Airports are expecting a busy (2019 levels busy!) holiday season If you thought air travel was hectic this summer, buckle up for the holidays. Airport officials and travel experts are confident that from Thanksgiving through New Year's Day, U.S. passenger traffic will hit or exceed 2019 levels, when 93 million people traveled by plane. Transportation Security Administration data analyzed by Bloomberg...

27 MINUTES AGO