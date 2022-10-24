For the fifth time in the first nine games of this season, the Blue Jackets were overwhelmed by their more talented opponent. In a 4-0 loss to the Boston Bruins on Friday at Nationwide Arena, the Jackets played a fairly even first period, but they fell apart in the second period and couldn't get a goal past Boston goaltender Linus Ullmark in the third period as they sought a comeback. ...

BOSTON, MA ・ 18 MINUTES AGO