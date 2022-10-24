Clifton Park, October 24 High School 🏐 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏐 games in Clifton Park.
The Schenectady High School volleyball team will have a game with Shenendehowa High School on October 24, 2022, 13:15:00.
Schenectady High School
Shenendehowa High School
October 24, 2022
13:15:00
Freshman Girls Volleyball
The Guilderland High School volleyball team will have a game with Shenendehowa High School on October 24, 2022, 14:30:00.
Guilderland High School
Shenendehowa High School
October 24, 2022
14:30:00
Junior Varsity Boys Volleyball
