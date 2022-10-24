Read full article on original website
KHON2
Best Mandalorian costume for kids
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. The original “Star Wars” film debuted in 1977, but it still has a prominent presence in contemporary pop culture, thanks to several sequels and TV series, notably “The Mandalorian.” “The Mandalorian” is a TV series within the “Star Wars” franchise that follows the adventures of a lone bounty hunter.
Rowan Atkinson Said Playing Mr. Bean was Stressful and Exhausting
Rowan Atkinson is best known to many as Mr. Bean. But he didn't always enjoy playing the beloved character.
Luke Evans interview: ‘When I sing, there’s no mask to put on. It’s quite a raw, vulnerable place to be’
In a decade’s worth of guns-blazing, dragon-slaying action films, Luke Evans has always been the quiet man. The Welsh actor delivered a calm, assured antagonist to the testosterone-loaded noise of the Fast and Furious franchise. While other gods and mortals fought monsters and each other in 2010’s pulpy, box-office smash Clash of the Titans, he turned heads as the softly spoken Apollo. And in Peter Jackson’s epic trilogy The Hobbit, he was reluctant hero Bard the Bowman, muttering about dwarves bringing chaos to his formerly peaceful life.More recently, though, Evans has been speaking up – or rather, singing. The 43-year-old...
