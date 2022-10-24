Tomorrow night's game will celebrate Flyers of the 60s and 70s. PHILADELPHIA (October 26, 2022) - Tomorrow, the Philadelphia Flyers will host their first-ever Throwback Thursday game in celebration of the Flyers of the 60s and 70s. At tomorrow night's game against the Florida Panthers, fans will receive a custom Flyers print commemorating the 60s and 70s teams and specialty, throwback food and beverage items will be available. Additionally, fans can expect special appearances from Flyers Alumni from the 60s and 70s teams including Bob Kelly, Bill Barber, Orest Kindrachuk, Paul Holmgren, Jim Watson, Joe Watson, Larry Goodenough, and Bernie Parent.

