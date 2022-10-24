Read full article on original website
Judge grants restraining order for child forced to “reunify” with abusive parentRobert J HansenSanta Cruz, CA
Santa Cruz children forcibly taken from father’s family and placed in reunification campRobert J HansenSanta Cruz, CA
There's an Entire Village Hidden Underwater at this Pennsylvania LakeTravel MavenLivermore, CA
3 Great Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
This Light Bulb Has Not Been Turned Off for Over 120 YearsAndrei TapalagaLivermore, CA
markerzone.com
BLACKHAWKS AND FLYERS COMPLETE MINOR DEAL, CHICAGO'S SECOND TRADE OF THE DAY
Just over an hour after trading 2018 first round pick Nicolas Beaudin to the Montreal Canadiens, the Chicago Blackhawks have completed a second trade on Wednesday, this time with the Philadelphia Flyers. The Blackhawks have traded Pennsylvania native Evan Barratt to the Flyers in exchange for defenceman Cooper Zech. Barratt,...
Yardbarker
Wild extend point streak by cooling off Senators
Kirill Kaprizov and Frederick Gaudreau each had a goal and an assist and Marc-Andre Fleury made 27 saves as the Minnesota Wild collected a 4-2 win over the host Ottawa Senators on Thursday. Mats Zuccarello and Ryan Hartman also scored for the Wild, who are on a four-game point streak...
NHL
Tomorrow: Flyers to Host First-Ever Throwback Thursday Night
Tomorrow night's game will celebrate Flyers of the 60s and 70s. PHILADELPHIA (October 26, 2022) - Tomorrow, the Philadelphia Flyers will host their first-ever Throwback Thursday game in celebration of the Flyers of the 60s and 70s. At tomorrow night's game against the Florida Panthers, fans will receive a custom Flyers print commemorating the 60s and 70s teams and specialty, throwback food and beverage items will be available. Additionally, fans can expect special appearances from Flyers Alumni from the 60s and 70s teams including Bob Kelly, Bill Barber, Orest Kindrachuk, Paul Holmgren, Jim Watson, Joe Watson, Larry Goodenough, and Bernie Parent.
Eriksson Ek, Duhaime lead Wild past Canadians
MONTREAL (AP) – Joel Eriksson Ek had two goals and Brandon Duhaime scored the tiebreaker in the second period and added an assist, leading the Minnesota Wild to a 3-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens. Eriksson Ek scored in the first period and added an empty-netter with 30 seconds left in the third. Marc-Andre Fleury […]
Canucks top Penguins 5-1 for 2nd straight after opening skid
Bo Horvat scored twoce and Andrei Kuzmenko had a goal and an assist and the Vancouver Canucks won their second straight after a season-opening skid, beating the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-1 on Friday night
NHL
PREVIEW: Blackhawks Challenge the Oilers at Home
After winning four consecutive, Chicago takes on Edmonton at the United Center. TV: NBCSCH | RADIO: WGN-720-AM | STREAM: MyTeamsApp (In Market) & ESPN+ (Out of Market) Running hot on a four game win streak, the Blackhawks take on the Oilers at the United Center (TICKETS). LAST GAME. The Blackhawks...
NHL
Karlsson gives Sharks OT win against Maple Leafs
SAN JOSE -- Erik Karlsson scored 57 seconds into overtime to give the San Jose Sharks a 4-3 win against the Toronto Maple Leafs at SAP Center on Thursday. Karlsson took a pass from Timo Meier and scored on a breakaway, lifting the puck over Maple Leafs goalie Erik Kallgren.
Florida Panthers generate chances but can’t mount comeback in loss to Philadelphia Flyers
By the sheer number of shot attempts and chances generated, the Florida Panthers dominated the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday night.
fantasypros.com
Sam Montembeault to start Thursday versus Sabres
Montreal Canadiens goaltender Samuel Montembeault will start Thursday's game versus the Buffalo Sabres. (Marc Denis on Twitter) It's a rare night off for Jake Allen as Montembeault makes his third start of the season. He's been solid across his first two appearances, turning in a 2.48 GAA and .912 Sv%, but he's also the owner of a career 3.50 GAA and .892 Sv% across 65 regular-season contests. He'll take on a Sabres team that surprisingly ranks fourth in overall offense.
NHL
5 TAKEAWAYS: Flyers 4, Panthers 3
From breaking through on the power play to facing a red-hot goaltender, here are five takeaways from Thursday's loss in Philadelphia. Coming up just short for the second straight game, the Florida Panthers closed out their two-game road trip with a 4-3 loss to the Philadelphia Flyers at Wells Fargo Center on Thursday.
Yardbarker
Flyers News & Rumors: Couturier, Bellows, Atkinson, van Riemsdyk
The Philadelphia Flyers entered the season with the low expectations, to put it lightly. They might not have the flashy offensive firepower of teams considered playoff favorites and Stanley Cup contenders, but they own a 5-2-0 record two weeks into the season with regulation victories over the defending Eastern Conference champions and the defending Presidents’ Trophy winners. Goaltender Carter Hart posted another glowing effort on Thursday against the Florida Panthers, bringing his season save percentage (SV%) to .947.
