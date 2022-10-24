ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Trial over Georgia's restrictive abortion law begins

By SUDHIN THANAWALA
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34VM0s_0ikB76ej00

ATLANTA — (AP) — A trial to determine whether Georgia can continue to ban abortion as early as six weeks into a pregnancy began Monday in an Atlanta courtroom with testimony from an abortion provider who criticized the state's restriction and said it has created confusion.

Carrie Cwiak, a gynecology professor at the Emory University School of Medicine and a plaintiff in the case, shared how women have reacted when she has explained that their pregnancy was past the time period when abortion is allowed under state law.

“It's upsetting,” she said. “It's emotional.”

Women have wondered aloud what they will do next, she said.

Georgia’s law bans most abortions once a “detectable human heartbeat” is present. Cardiac activity can be detected by ultrasound in cells within an embryo that will eventually become the heart as early as six weeks into a pregnancy. That means most abortions in Georgia are effectively banned at a point before many women know they are pregnant.

The law includes exceptions for rape and incest, as long as a police report is filed, and allows for later abortions when the woman's life is at risk or a serious medical condition renders a fetus unviable.

Cwiak said the law, however, does not provide clear guidance about when doctors can intervene. The potential penalty for an error is also chilling, she said.

“The fact that the bill has as the consequence criminal prosecution if you have a different interpretation than the legal interpretation, that’s very distressing to physicians,” she said.

Under questioning by Christopher Bartolomucci, an attorney representing the state, Cwiak acknowledged that she did not know of any doctors who had been prosecuted for performing an abortion for a medical emergency. Bartolomucci, in an effort to discredit Cwiak, also raised her previous tweets, including one in which she slammed conservative justices on the U.S. Supreme Court using an expletive in the context of their decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney has scheduled two days of testimony in the lawsuit that seeks to strike down the law on multiple grounds, including that it violates the Georgia Constitution's right to privacy and liberty by “forcing pregnancy and childbirth upon countless Georgians.” He will then issue a ruling, though he said Monday that it will not come right away.

The state attorney general's office responded in a court filing that Georgia's privacy protections do not extend to abortion because it affects another “human life.”

“There is a third party involved,” Georgia Solicitor General Stephen Petrany told McBurney.

The doctors and advocacy groups that filed the lawsuit in July also argue the law was invalid from the start because it violated the U.S. Constitution and U.S. Supreme Court precedent when it was enacted.

Georgia’s law was passed by state lawmakers and signed by Republican Gov. Brian Kemp in 2019 but it had been blocked from taking effect until the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, which had protected the right to an abortion for nearly 50 years. The 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals allowed Georgia to begin enforcing its abortion law just over three weeks after the high court's decision in June.

The state has argued that the Roe decision itself was wrong and the Supreme Court ruling wiped it out of existence.

In August, McBurney rejected a request by the plaintiffs to immediately block the abortion law while the lawsuit was pending, though he stressed that decision did not touch on the merits of the case. Earlier this month, he denied a request by state officials to postpone the trial, which he will decide, not a jury.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
WSB Radio

Judge orders Meta to pay $10.5M in legal fees to Washington

SEATTLE — (AP) — Facebook parent company Meta has been ordered to pay $10.5 million in legal fees to Washington state atop a nearly $25 million fine for repeated and intentional violations of campaign finance disclosure laws. King County Superior Court Judge Douglass North issued the legal-fee order...
WASHINGTON STATE
WSB Radio

Uvalde families make last push for shakeup on Election Day

UVALDE, Texas — (AP) — Just hours after voting started in Texas, Kimberly Rubio cast her ballot in the same Uvalde city building where she waited in May to learn that her daughter, Lexi, was one of 19 fourth-graders fatally shot at Robb Elementary School. “If our children...
UVALDE, TX
WSB Radio

US gathered intel on Oregon protesters, report shows

SALEM, Ore. — (AP) — U.S. Department of Homeland Security officials in the Trump administration compiled extensive intelligence dossiers on people who were arrested, even for minor offenses, during Black Lives Matter protests in Oregon. Initial drafts of the dossiers even included friends of the subjects as well...
OREGON STATE
WSB Radio

US judge in Arizona lets group monitor ballot drop boxes

PHOENIX — (AP) — A federal judge Friday refused to bar a group from monitoring outdoor ballot boxes in Arizona’s largest county where watchers have shown up armed and in ballistic vests, saying to do so could violate the monitors' constitutional rights. U.S. District Court Judge Michael...
ARIZONA STATE
WSB Radio

Utah Rep. Owens, McDonald agree on little in only debate

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah — (AP) — U.S. Rep. Burgess Owens and Democratic challenger Darlene McDonald agreed on none of the issues addressed Friday in their only debate before the midterm elections, with each largely echoing their party's talking points on inflation, abortion and infrastructure spending. In an untelevised...
UTAH STATE
WSB Radio

Vince Dooley, longtime Georgia football coach, dies at 90

ATLANTA — (AP) — Vince Dooley, the football coach who carried himself like a professor and guided Georgia for a quarter-century of success that included the 1980 national championship, died Friday. He was 90. The school announced that Dooley died peacefully at his Athens home in the presence...
ATHENS, GA
WSB Radio

South Carolina woman charged for allegedly practicing medicine without license

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A woman in South Carolina has been charged for allegedly practicing medicine without having a license. According to a news release from the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office, Alyssa Beth Steele, 37, has been arrested for allegedly practicing medicine as a registered nurse even though she does not have a license. She was allegedly working at seven different nursing and assisted living facilities in Anderson, Greenville and Picken counties.
ANDERSON, SC
WSB Radio

Dominion, AG reach proposed agreement in offshore wind case

RICHMOND, Va. — (AP) — Dominion Energy has agreed to implement several consumer protections in connection with its massive offshore wind project under a proposed agreement with the office of the Virginia attorney general and other parties released Friday. The proposed agreement, which includes performance reporting requirements and...
VIRGINIA STATE
WSB Radio

Georgians react to death of beloved football coach Vince Dooley

ATHENS, Ga. — Legendary University of Georgia football coach Vince Dooley died Friday at age 90. As soon as the news broke, tributes began pouring in for Dooley on social media. Coach Kirby Smart:. Georgia Governor Brian Kemp:. Former UGA football Coach Mark Richt:. “Sorry to hear the news...
ATHENS, GA
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
48K+
Followers
101K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy