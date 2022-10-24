Read full article on original website
Related
12 best Joker costumes
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. The Joker is a well-known character who first appeared as a villain in the DC comic book “Batman” in 1940. Over the decades, he has been featured in several movies as well. With his distinctive look and dark...
Best dinosaur costume
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. With Hollywood maintaining a steady flow of entertainment featuring prehistoric beasts running rampant, dinosaur costumes show no sign of waning in popularity. Whether you're looking to dress up as a cowboy comically mounted on a Tyrannosaurus steed or want to wear a detailed, movie-accurate mask that looks straight from a film set, there is a costume available to suit every dinosaur fan’s preferences.
12 best Halloween Squishmallows
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. These adorable, cuddly stuffed toys are popular from babies and toddlers through teenagers. Made of machine-washable polyester and stuffed the perfect amount to be squished, they are among the softest and cuddliest toys. Not only can they be snuggled and loved, they also make a great pillow. There are plenty of themed Halloween Squishmallows as well as beloved spooky characters.
Dean’s Home Video: ‘Cabinet of Curiosities’
CHICAGO – Just in time for Halloween, a new series is coming out on Netflix featuring an Academy Award-winning director. Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities, a horror anthology, is already available to watch along with a few other programs on streaming services. Dean Richards features a few...
Best cowgirl costume
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Not all costumes are designed to scare. In fact, many costumes make it possible to express creativity, specific interests or a sense of fun without being spooky. These are reasons that dressing up as a cowgirl for Halloween has been popular for generations.
10 best decorations for trunk-or-treat
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. For the uninitiated, trunk-or-treating occurs in a parking lot such as that of a school, church or shopping area, letting parents and children celebrate Halloween in a safe space. Costumed individuals deck out their vehicles in themed decorations and pass out candy to children and families walking from car to car.
11 best Halloween candies on Amazon
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Dressing up and celebrating Halloween by walking miles, ringing doorbells and chiming the familiar refrain of ”Trick or treat!” is something that many kids look forward to all year long. After the night ends, the best part is sorting through your loot, trading with friends and ranking candy favorites from most to least favorite.
WGN TV
Chicago, IL
37K+
Followers
30K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT
The latest Chicago sports, weather, and news from Chicago's Very Own.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0