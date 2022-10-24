Yoshimoto Kogyo Launching ‘Comedy Squad’ as Japanese Talent Agency Seeks International Reach

Yoshimoto Kogyo , an Osaka-based talent agency and Japanese media company that celebrates its 110th anniversary this year, has announced the launch of “Yoshimoto Comedy Squad,” a YouTube channel that features non-verbal comedy videos and comic ‘challenges’ across a range of topics. The aim is to broaden the international fan base of Yoshimoto’s roster of comedians, the largest in the Japanese entertainment industry.

Among the talents appearing on the channel is Uekusa Kazuhisa, better known by his stage names of Wes-P or Mr Uekusa, whose videos have gone viral on Twitter and TikTok, and has appeared on TV shows, commercials and events in 14 countries, including the U.S., while accumulating 14 million social media followers. He is making content exclusively for the channel.

Also on board is Haranishi Takayuki of the comedy duo Fujiwara, who will deliver videos in the internationally notorious ‘punishment game’ genre, popular plus-sized talent Watanabe Naomi, who has transferred the base of her operations to New York, and female comic Yuriyan Retriever, who has appeared on the show “America’s Got Talent.”



“We hope that the Yoshimoto Comedy Squad will serve as a catalyst for the world to know more about the power of Japan’s great comedians and variety shows,” says project manager Tsuchiya Tatsuhiko. “Throughout its 110-year history Yoshimoto has built a rich culture of comedians who are sincerely dedicated to comedy. We believe that the techniques, spirit, and performances that Japanese comedians have honed and passed on to the next generation will be accepted throughout the world.”



Yoshimoto is not taking exhibition space in the TIFFCOM market this week in Tokyo. But earlier this month it had a booth at the MIPCOM TV rights market in Cannes for the first time. With Japanese comedy shows enjoying revived international interest – “Last One Laughing” has been sold as a franchise in countries as diverse as Mexico, Italy and Australia – the company sees a bright future for format rights sales.