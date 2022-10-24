ORLANDO, Fla. – Democrats fear that 2022 could be the year Florida cements itself as a red state. With little more than a week to go before Election Day, Republicans appear poised to once again dominate the state. Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) is running well ahead of his Democratic rival, former Rep. Charlie Crist (D-Fla.), while Rep. Val Demings (D-Fla.) is struggling to break through in her bid to unseat Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.).

FLORIDA STATE ・ 24 MINUTES AGO