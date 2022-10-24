Read full article on original website
‘A change of heart’: sympathies shift toward migrants in Texas border town
Eagle Pass has been a way station for undocumented immigrants for years, but recently their numbers have grown – and residents are divided
Midterms could cement Florida’s status as a red state
ORLANDO, Fla. – Democrats fear that 2022 could be the year Florida cements itself as a red state. With little more than a week to go before Election Day, Republicans appear poised to once again dominate the state. Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) is running well ahead of his Democratic rival, former Rep. Charlie Crist (D-Fla.), while Rep. Val Demings (D-Fla.) is struggling to break through in her bid to unseat Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.).
Musk moves quickly to remodel Twitter
Elon Musk wasted no time beginning to remodel Twitter after closing his deal to acquire the company Thursday night, quickly cutting key staff, doubling down on plans to lift lifelong bans and previewing plans for a council to determine content decisions. The changes he’s made so far confirmed suspicions critics...
Fortune
What does Xi’s third term hold for women in China? It’s been bad for 15 years already, but experts say it could get worse
In recent years, China’s feminist consciousness has exploded—at the same time that the government has promoted patriarchal norms and values—leading Beijing to increase its efforts to silence female voices and activists both online and offline.
Russia-Ukraine war live: Moscow says draft ‘completed’; UN chief appeals for renewed grain deal
Russia’s defence minister says mobilisation of 300,000 reservists finished and ‘no further measures are planned’; Antonio Guterres calls for west to help remove blocks to Russian grain exports
If the Supreme Court overturned same-sex marriage rights, how would SC lawmakers react?
Legislative leaders said the issue of same-sex marriage hasn’t been discussed in the State House because there’s no case so far headed to the U.S. Supreme Court that could overturn the 2015 Obergefell v. Hodges decision.
