Read full article on original website
Related
montanarightnow.com
Care packages put together to support youth in foster care pursuing postsecondary education
HELENA, Mont. - More than 50 care packages are being sent out to support Montana’s youth in foster care pursuing postsecondary education. Officials with the Department of Public Health and Human Services (DPHHS) and Reach Higher Montana are sending packages out over the next several months as a part of the Red Scarf Project.
montanarightnow.com
At 102 year old, Amelia Gipe celebrates age milestone with big celebration
POLSON, Mont. - Have you ever wondered what the life expectancy is for the average Montanan? According to the CDC, the average life expectancy for Montanans is nearly 77 years old putting us 24th compared to other states. Well, this week one special birthday a woman is beating those odds,...
Comments / 0