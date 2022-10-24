Madison, October 24 High School 🏐 Game Notice
There are 3 high school 🏐 games in Madison.
The Guilford High School volleyball team will have a game with Daniel Hand High School on October 24, 2022, 13:00:00.
Guilford High School
Daniel Hand High School
October 24, 2022
13:00:00
Freshman Girls Volleyball
The Guilford High School volleyball team will have a game with Daniel Hand High School on October 24, 2022, 14:15:00.
Guilford High School
Daniel Hand High School
October 24, 2022
14:15:00
Junior Varsity Girls Volleyball
The Guilford High School volleyball team will have a game with Daniel Hand High School on October 24, 2022, 15:30:00.
Guilford High School
Daniel Hand High School
October 24, 2022
15:30:00
Varsity Girls Volleyball
Comments / 0