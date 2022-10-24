ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Korean Air plane overshoots runway, shuts Philippine airport

By JIM GOMEZ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LGPjG_0ikB1KiO00

MANILA, Philippines — (AP) — A damaged Korean Air plane remained stuck in the grass at a central Philippine airport Monday after it overshot a runway in rainy weather the night before. No injuries were reported among the 162 passengers and 11 crewmembers who escaped from the aircraft using emergency slides.

Dozens of flights have been canceled and Mactan-Cebu International Airport, one of the country’s busiest, remained closed due to the stalled aircraft at the end of its lone usable runway.

The terrifying close call prompted a public apology from Korean Air’s president and a vow from one of Asia’s most prominent airlines to take steps to prevent a recurrence.

“We always prioritize safety in all of our operations, and we truly regret the stress and inconvenience brought to our passengers,” Korean Air President Woo Keehong said in a statement.

The front underbelly of the plane was sheared off and its nose was heavily damaged. The plane lay tipped forward on a grassy area with its front landing wheel not visible and emergency slides deployed at the doors. A ripped-open hole was also visible at the top of the plane near a front door.

Philippine officials said the plane’s remaining fuel would be siphoned off before efforts begin to remove the aircraft at the runway’s end. Authorities were also assessing if the other aircraft that are stranded at the airport could be allowed to fly out safely.

Dozens of flights to and from Cebu province were canceled, including those of flag carrier Philippine Airlines, which initially announced more than 50 canceled domestic flights.

A Philippine investigation of the accident was underway.

The Airbus A330 flying from Incheon, South Korea, attempted to land twice before overrunning the runway on the third attempt, Korean Air Lines Co. said in a statement.

“All passengers are safe and being attended by ground personnel,” the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines said in a statement.

In 1981, A Korean Air Lines Boeing 747 jetliner overshot the runway while taking off from Manila’s international airport and skidded to a stop at the edge of a major highway. The accident injured more than a dozen of about 350 people onboard.

The plane hit a concrete fence and skidded to a halt on its belly with its front section frighteningly protruding over a busy side road of a key highway south of metropolitan Manila.

___

Associated Press reporter Hyung-jin Kim in Seoul, South Korea, contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

47 dead, dozens feared missing as storm lashes Philippines

MANILA, Philippines — (AP) — Flash floods and landslides set off by torrential rains left at least 47 people dead, including in a hard-hit southern Philippine province, where as many as 60 villagers are feared missing and buried in a huge mudslide laden with rocks, trees and debris, officials said Saturday.
The Week

The Check-In: Brace for busy airports, a goodbye to first class, and more

Welcome to The Check-In, our new weekend feature that will focus on all things travel. Expect tips and tricks from experts, guides on things to do and places to see, and news from all corners of the travel industry. Off we go! Airports are expecting a busy (2019 levels busy!) holiday season If you thought air travel was hectic this summer, buckle up for the holidays. Airport officials and travel experts are confident that from Thanksgiving through New Year's Day, U.S. passenger traffic will hit or exceed 2019 levels, when 93 million people traveled by plane. Transportation Security Administration data analyzed by Bloomberg...
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Poland chooses US to build its first nuclear power plant

WARSAW, Poland — (AP) — Poland says it has chosen the U.S. government and Westinghouse to build its first nuclear power plant, announcing an important step in its efforts to burn less coal and gain greater energy independence. Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said late Friday that Poland's nuclear...
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

17 Australian women, children return from Syrian camp

CANBERRA, Australia — (AP) — Four women and their 13 children who were held in a Syrian camp since the Islamic State group fell in 2019 have become only the second group of Australians to be repatriated from the war-torn country, Australia’s government said on Saturday as political opponents warned the families pose a domestic security risk.
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Rights activist, archaeologist, architect honored in Spain

OVIEDO, Spain — (AP) — The Polish editor-in-chief of one of Eastern Europe’s most popular newspapers on Friday urged those who believe in democracy to defeat the Russian president in his invasion of Ukraine and warned against the rise of “populism, nationalism and authoritarianism” in the West.
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
119K+
Followers
133K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy