CNBC

CCTV Script 27/10/22

— This is the script of CNBC's financial news report for China's CCTV on October 27, 2022. During the Truss administration, the market called the medium-term fiscal plan the "Halloween budget". First, the release date is October 31, which coincides with Halloween. Secondly, it expressed investors' mixed emotions, including both expectation and worry.

