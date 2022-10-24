Read full article on original website
Red Flags: 5 college football teams on upset alert in Week 9
We’re building towards a huge crescendo in November leading to the Playoff, but our college football upset picks for Week 9 show teams are still in danger. As several ranked teams were out of action last week, the simple opportunities for upset were a bit scarce. But that didn’t stop us from getting a couple results that shocked the college football world, perhaps most notably LSU laying a hurting on Ole Miss. There were also close calls for Clemson and TCU, but they ultimately survived.
College football 2022 Week 9 upset pick, lock, bad bet, and strangest thing
Week 9 will be the last week of games before the first College Football Playoff rankings are released, so the focus will be on games that could potentially impact those teams. The 2022 college football season has now reached the point of critical mass. The season’s first College Football Playoff rankings will be released on Nov. 1, and this week’s games will have a lot to say about how the committee views some of the top teams in the country.
No. 10 USC vs. Arizona Prediction, Odds, Spread and Over/Under for College Football Week 9
USC needed its bye week after a really tough loss at Utah, 43-42, two weeks ago. Lincoln Riley’s team is still 6-1 and in the top 10, so things could be much worse. The Trojans could be Arizona, who is 3-4 and went into its bye last week after two straight Pac 12 losses. Two weeks ago Washington put up 49 on the Wildcats and Arizona lost 49-39.
NFL quarterback rankings: Mahomes destroys worlds
On Sunday afternoon, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes went into San Francisco and torched an elite defense for a 44-23 win. Our 2022 FanSided NFL quarterback rankings go live each Wednesday morning throughout the regular season, and we use a sliding scale incorporating current and past performances, with the former meaning more as the year goes on.
Linemen introduced in a hog trailer? Inside Byron's wild playoff football tradition
BYRON — The Byron football team is accustomed to earning a home game to start the playoffs, or at least at some point in the postseason. And fans have grown accustomed to a wild tradition that comes along with those home playoff games: When the team corrals its linemen inside a hog trailer and drives them into the stadium.
Commanders vs. Colts Prediction: Wrong Team Favored?
When the schedule was released it looked like we would be getting a Carson Wentz revenge game against the Colts and his replacement, Matt Ryan. Turns out both have already been replaced, Wentz for injury and Ryan benched for Sam Ehlinger. There might not be two teams more lost about what to do at quarterback, so it will make for an interesting game between Taylor Heinicke, and Ehlinger. A former undrafted free-agent and a 2021 sixth-round pick.
Eagles rumors: Howie Roseman might be looking to poach the Saints again
You’ll never hear any complaints this way. Still, at some point, one has to wonder why the other 31 NFL franchises still answer the phone and listen to what Philadelphia Eagles vice president/general manager Howie Roseman has to say. That’s especially true of New Orleans Saints general manager Mickey Loomis. He has to be tired of being taken to the woodshed.
2023 NFL Mock Draft: Could QBs go 1-2-3 in the first round?
The 2022 NFL season is in full swing, and as we inch closer to the halfway mark, let us take a look at the potential first round of the 2023 NFL Draft. Entering Week 8 of the 2022 NFL season, the race for the playoffs is officially on in both conferences. Also, at the same time, the race for the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft is on, and right now, the Detroit Lions would have the very first selection, likely turning the page at quarterback.
Steelers trade demands for Chase Claypool are way too high
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool has been mentioned in trade rumors of late, but the organization’s ask may be too great for any potential suitor. The Steelers are willing to trade Chase Claypool for the right asking price. A recent surge in production is sure to help that asking price, which as of right now is reportedly a second-round draft pick, per Jordan Schultz on The Score.
Is Bam Adebayo’s offense finally finding a groove for the Miami Heat?
In the Miami Heat’s latest game against the Warriors, Bam Adebayo finished with an impressive box score of 26 points and eight rebounds, shooting 76.9 percent on his field goals along the way. This is much more reminiscent of the Bam we saw last regular season. This concern arises...
