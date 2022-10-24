Read full article on original website
Janet Sue Caudill
Janet Sue Caudill, 77, of Russellville went to be with the Lord on Oct. 26, 2022, at Hickory Creek in Greencastle. She was born May 13, 1945, at Waynetown, to the late Jake and Oveta “Bernice” (Allen) Williams. On June 23, 1963, she married Ernest Caudill at Crawfordsville. He preceded her in death March 26, 2022.
Mildred M. Kunkle
Mildred M. Kunkle, 87, of Veedersburg passed away Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022, at her residence. Mildred was born July 27, 1935, at Crawfordsville, the daughter of Everett Talmadge and Pauline Jane (Bryant) Wrightsman. She married Howard Mason Kunkle on Dec. 6, 1953. He preceded her in death Aug. 14, 2019.
Phillip Eugene Sorrels
Phillip Eugene Sorrels, 85, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022. He was born June 12, 1937, at Crawfordsville, to Dwight and Bertha (Douglas) Sorrels. After graduating from Alamo High School, he enlisted and served his country in the U.S. Navy from 1955 to 1958. Returning to the Crawfordsville area, he married and raised his family, attended Freedom Baptist Church, worked as a hoist operator and retired from RR Donnelley & Sons with 37 years of service. He resided the last few years at the Indiana Veteran’s Home in West Lafayette.
David L. South
David L. South, 80, of Veedersburg passed away at 1:03 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022, at Ben Hur Nursing Home in Crawfordsville. David was born Nov. 16, 1941, at Indianapolis, the son of Cecil M and Mary A. (Houk) South. He married Colleen Dalton on Dec. 22, 1963 in Clay City, Indiana.
Loretta L. Hunsinger Haas
Loretta L. Hunsinger Haas, 89, of Lafayette and formerly of Wingate, passed away peacefully at 6:10 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, in her home, surrounded by family. Arrangements are incomplete at Family and Friends Funeral Home of Wingate.
Whitson Riley Crosby
Whitson Riley Crosby, 68, of Ladoga passed away at home Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022, after a brief battle with Glioblastoma. Whitson was born May 30, 1954, at Crawfordsville, to Samuel and Anna (Bishop) Crosby of Roachdale. He attended Roachdale schools and graduated from North Putnam High School in 1972. On June 26, 1972, he married Carol Sue (Morrison) of Ladoga.
Johnson to lead Free Clinic
David W. Johnson has been chosen as the first dedicated chief executive for the Montgomery County Free Clinic. Johnson will work with the board of directors to oversee clinic operations, community outreach, fundraising, as well as nonprofit and medical practice compliance measures. He will lead over a dozen volunteers and staff members to fulfill the organization’s mission: to provide high-quality medical and dental care to residents of Montgomery County who lack insurance and would otherwise go without basic health care.
Halloween Happenings
• The Science of Brains — 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Carnegie Museum of Montgomery County,. 222 S. Washington St. Free, family event. Hands-on activities. Candy distributed. Costumes welcome. • Crawfordsville School Transportation Trunk or Treat — 4-6 p.m. Saturday, Bus Barn parking lot (Hoover Field). • Trunk or Treat...
Fall leaf collection is underway in Crawfordsville
Fall has come around once again, and with the changing season comes the downpour of our beautiful foliage to collect from our lawns. If you are gathering your leaves from your yard, be sure to follow these simple steps to ensure that the City of Crawfordsville’s Street Department can collect your leaves this fall.
Local Record: Oct. 29, 2022
• Warrant served in the 300 block of Binford Street — 2:01 a.m. • William John Schweitzer Jr., 47, Crawfordsville, was arrested on two counts of failure to appear — 2:36 a.m. • Property damage at Vermont Street and Darlington Avenue — 7:09 a.m. • Domestic disturbance...
Boy, 8, hopes for mentor
Scott is an 8-year-old boy who lives in the North district of the county. He is the youngest of several siblings and is the only male in the household. Scott really likes school and math is his favorite subject. Scott says he has never been bowling but if he gets a mentor, that is something he would really like to try. He spends his time playing basketball, going to the park, riding his bicycle and kicking around a soccer ball. He also likes to fish and go to the movies. His favorite place to eat is the China Buffet.
Myers guilty on neglect charge
After 5 1/2 hours of deliberation Thursday, a jury found a Crawfordsville man responsible for causing catastrophic injuries to his girlfriend’s infant daughter in 2019. A jury of seven women and five men listened to three days of testimony in Montgomery Circuit Court before delivering their verdict in the case against 30-year-old Dylan T. Myers.
Jury hears from medical experts
A physician and child abuse expert from Riley Children’s Hospital believes the trauma and injuries sustained by three-month-old Charlie Marshall in August of 2019 happened quickly, and would have proved fatal without the immediate, life-saving care she received. Dr. Roberta Hibbard was one of four medical providers to offer...
Project Swaddle receives grant to extend services
Project Swaddle is receiving a grant from the Indiana State Department of Health to expand services. On Wednesday, members of the Board of Public Works & Safety approved the $444,390 grant. Funds will be used to expand services to women outside of the Franciscan Health Network. “This grant will allow...
Simply one of the state’s best
It’s scary to think what Addison Meadows might accomplish these next two years. The Southmont sophomore just concluded another historic season by being back at the IHSAA State Finals for a second straight year. In doing so she placed tied for 28th and with her performance earned All-State honors, the first girls golfer in school history to do so. In her first two seasons with the Mounties she holds almost every school record there is.
North to present fun version of Romeo and Juliet
Even if you do not like green eggs and ham, local theater buffs will enjoy the North Montgomery Theater Troup production of The Seussification of Romeo & Juliet. The show opens at 7 p.m. tonight with performances also scheduled at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Performances are in the North Montgomery High School auditorium.
Mounties comeback falls short vs No. 1 Miners
Rushing: SM Wyatt Woodall 17-65, Carson Chadd 9-53, Nick Scott 7-1, Kyler McCandless 1-7, Kion Cornelius 1-(-1); LS Walters 11-60, Gennicks 15-243, Johns 13-46, Voightschild 5-16 Receiving: SM Carson Chadd 7-73, Kyler McCandless 3-153, Wyatt Woodall 3-12, Kion Cornelius 1-6, EJ Brewer 1-15; LS Webb 1-26, Oliver 1-36 Passing: SM...
Early voting picks up steam
With the General Election less than two weeks away Montgomery County voters have been taking advantage of early voting. The number of daily voters has been increasing to 100 per day as Nov. 8 draws closer. “We have been gaining every day on the number of people using early voting,”...
Wabash: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) _ Wabash National Corp. (WNC) on Wednesday reported net income of $36.2 million in its third quarter. The Lafayette, Indiana-based company said it had profit of 73 cents per share. The maker of truck trailers posted revenue of $655.2 million in the period. Wabash expects full-year earnings...
Letter: Reader calls for common sense measures
Here we go again. This time it is massive sprawling solar panel projects potentially spreading like a cancer across the farm land in Montgomery County. These industrial scale solar projects have the potential of covering thousands of acres of farm ground; with the risk of fire starting from overheated power inverters, then fire spreading across many acres of panel covered ground.
