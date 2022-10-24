Read full article on original website
NFL quarterback rankings: Mahomes destroys worlds
On Sunday afternoon, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes went into San Francisco and torched an elite defense for a 44-23 win. Our 2022 FanSided NFL quarterback rankings go live each Wednesday morning throughout the regular season, and we use a sliding scale incorporating current and past performances, with the former meaning more as the year goes on.
Steelers get good and bad injury news in one fell swoop
The Pittsburgh Steelers are having a tough beginning to their season, going 2-5 and now facing changes that may make things even more difficult. The Pittsburgh Steelers have some injury updates, both good and bad. On the plus side, linebacker T.J. Watt has returned to practice as of Wednesday, but he remains on the reserve/injured list.
College football 2022 Week 9 upset pick, lock, bad bet, and strangest thing
Week 9 will be the last week of games before the first College Football Playoff rankings are released, so the focus will be on games that could potentially impact those teams. The 2022 college football season has now reached the point of critical mass. The season’s first College Football Playoff rankings will be released on Nov. 1, and this week’s games will have a lot to say about how the committee views some of the top teams in the country.
Eagles rumors: Howie Roseman might be looking to poach the Saints again
You’ll never hear any complaints this way. Still, at some point, one has to wonder why the other 31 NFL franchises still answer the phone and listen to what Philadelphia Eagles vice president/general manager Howie Roseman has to say. That’s especially true of New Orleans Saints general manager Mickey Loomis. He has to be tired of being taken to the woodshed.
Red Flags: 5 college football teams on upset alert in Week 9
We’re building towards a huge crescendo in November leading to the Playoff, but our college football upset picks for Week 9 show teams are still in danger. As several ranked teams were out of action last week, the simple opportunities for upset were a bit scarce. But that didn’t stop us from getting a couple results that shocked the college football world, perhaps most notably LSU laying a hurting on Ole Miss. There were also close calls for Clemson and TCU, but they ultimately survived.
Commanders vs. Colts Prediction: Wrong Team Favored?
When the schedule was released it looked like we would be getting a Carson Wentz revenge game against the Colts and his replacement, Matt Ryan. Turns out both have already been replaced, Wentz for injury and Ryan benched for Sam Ehlinger. There might not be two teams more lost about what to do at quarterback, so it will make for an interesting game between Taylor Heinicke, and Ehlinger. A former undrafted free-agent and a 2021 sixth-round pick.
Yankees biggest threat to sign Aaron Judge appears hellbent on pursuit
The San Francisco Giants are on a mission to steal Yankees star Aaron Judge, and they’ll reportedly throw in whatever amount of money is needed. New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge was one of the most elite hitters in MLB during the regular season, and now that he’s approaching free agency, several teams dream of adding him to their roster. The San Francisco Giants are set on making that a reality, and they’re ready to go all out.
Special Georgia Betting Promo: Get $2500 in Risk-Free Bets for Week 9 Showdown
The No. 1 team in college football is marching towards another playoff appearance, with a matchup against the rival Florida Gators on deck. As Bulldogs fans get ready for the cocktail party, you’ve got up to $2,500 in risk-free bets waiting for you across three different sportsbooks. I’ll go through how to claim each amazing offer here, but get ready for a huge payday. Just note, sports betting is still not legal in Georgia, so here’s hoping you’re in a spot to take advantage of this awesome promo.
2023 NFL Mock Draft: Could QBs go 1-2-3 in the first round?
The 2022 NFL season is in full swing, and as we inch closer to the halfway mark, let us take a look at the potential first round of the 2023 NFL Draft. Entering Week 8 of the 2022 NFL season, the race for the playoffs is officially on in both conferences. Also, at the same time, the race for the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft is on, and right now, the Detroit Lions would have the very first selection, likely turning the page at quarterback.
Steelers trade demands for Chase Claypool are way too high
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool has been mentioned in trade rumors of late, but the organization’s ask may be too great for any potential suitor. The Steelers are willing to trade Chase Claypool for the right asking price. A recent surge in production is sure to help that asking price, which as of right now is reportedly a second-round draft pick, per Jordan Schultz on The Score.
Brian Dawkins talks Barry Sanders and proudest NFL moment
Philadelphia Eagles legend and Hall of Fame safety Brian Dawkins spoke with FanSided’s Stacking The Box podcast about Barry Sanders’ greatness. Few players are more accomplished throughout NFL history than Brian Dawkins. Dawkins, 49, earned nine Pro Bowl berths throughout his illustrious 16-year career, spending 14 campaigns with...
