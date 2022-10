Owensboro Catholic’s Blair Riney (17) spikes the ball over Daviess County’s Mary Grayce Hill on Tuesday during the 9th District Volleyball Tournament championship game at Daviess County High School. Photo by Greg Eans, Messenger-Inquirer | geans@messenger-inquirer.com

There are four teams that will receive the most attention this week in the 3rd Region Volleyball Tournament.

Whitesville Trinity, Owensboro Catholic, Daviess County and Ohio County have strong records or strong recent regional history as they head into this regional that starts Monday at Meade County High School.