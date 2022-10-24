Donovan Mitchell apologizes for ‘disaster’ of fourth quarter, despite another historic night

Read full article on original website
3 Places To Get Italian Food in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
3 Places To Get Fish Fry in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
If You're Looking for Cambodian Food in the Suburbs of Cleveland, You Should Check Out This Place in North OlmstedIsla ChiuNorth Olmsted, OH
Councilman Richard Trojanski and Maple Heights Public Works & Safety Committee Host City-Wide Domestic Violence ForumBrown on ClevelandMaple Heights, OH
3 Places To Get Pizza in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Tyronn Lue Reveals The Time He Stole Over $3,000 From LeBron James And The Cavs After Game 5 Of The 2016 NBA Finals: "I Took $200 From Everybody, And Hid It In The Ceiling To Get Back After We Won."
In the 2016 NBA Finals, the Cleveland Cavaliers were faced with overwhelming odds. After going down 3-1 against the 73-9 Warriors, there was a lot of doubt that LeBron and his team would be able to win the series. But after edging out for a close win in Game 5,...
BREAKING: Boston Celtics Player Suspended
The NBA has announced that Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams has been suspended for one game.
Tyronn Lue says Cavs told him he’d be head coach over David Blatt, explains why he later joined team as assistant
During a recent interview on J.J. Redick’s popular podcast, former Cleveland Cavaliers head coach Tyronn Lue revealed that he initially believed that he was heading to the organization to become the head coach. He joined the organization in 2014, and while he initially thought he was going to be...
J.B. Bickerstaff Sent The Cavs A Harsh Message During Wednesday’s Game
The Cleveland Cavaliers were in action on Wednesday against the Orlando Magic. The Cavs, who won the game 103-92, had a four-point lead at halftime, but head coach J.B. Bickerstaff wasn’t satisfied with the way his team performed over the first two quarters. After the game, he admitted that...
Trade Breakdown: Bojan Bogdanovic for Kelly Olynyk
This is the 12th and final entry in our series breaking down the major trades of the 2022 offseason. As opposed to giving out grades, this series explores why the teams were motivated to make the moves. Let’s dive into a deal between the Jazz and Pistons…. On September...
Cavaliers launch Bow Tie Campaign, dedicate season to Nick Gilbert
Nick Gilbert’s signature bow tie, which became a good luck charm during the NBA Lottery, will take on greater meaning during the Cavaliers’ 2022-23 season. The Cavs announced Wednesday that they will dedicate the season to Gilbert, the son of Chairman Dan Gilbert, to support Nick and others battling neurofibromatosis (NF). The genetic disorder,...
Cleveland Cavaliers using showdown against Boston Celtics as early-season measuring stick: ‘We want to be one of those teams’
BOSTON -- Forget the one-game-at-a-time rhetoric. Friday night in Boston carries more significance than that. It’s a chance for the Cleveland Cavaliers to see what a championship team looks like. A chance to measure themselves against the reigning Eastern Conference kings. “We want to be one of those teams,”...
Jake Chapman: If the Cavs don't win a ring with Donovan Mitchell and this group, there could be trouble down the road
What does the acquisition of Donovan Mitchell mean for the Cavaliers? Jake Chapman says they’re looking to win a championship with him. Hear the full conversation with Baskin and Phelps!
Cavaliers at Celtics: Live updates as Cleveland looks for 4th straight win
BOSTON -- The Cavaliers are looking for their fourth straight win against the Boston Celtics tonight. Tipoff is at 7:30 p.m. EDT. Cleveland (3-1) is coming off of a 103-92 win over Orlando on Wednesday. The Cavs have been led by Donovan Mitchell, who scored at least 31 points in...
