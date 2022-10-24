ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Detroit Free Press

I’m an OBGYN in Michigan. This is what I worry about when treating a patient. | Opinion

I’ve been an obstetrician-gynecologist in Michigan for nearly 25 years, caring for women giving birth, experiencing miscarriage, trying to become pregnant and deciding to end a pregnancy. Michigan voters will shortly decide whether to add protections to our state constitution to keep abortion legal. Without such protections, Michigan’s 1931 abortion ban may soon come into effect. It is among the strictest in the nation, prohibiting all abortion unless required to “preserve the life” of a pregnant...
The Atlantic

Mississippi’s Welfare Mess—And America’s

Writing out what happened in Mississippi, I am not quite sure whether to laugh or cry. Just before the coronavirus pandemic hit, then-Governor Phil Bryant schemed to loot money from a government program for destitute children and redirect it to Brett Favre, the legendary Green Bay Packers quarterback, as part of a ploy to get a new volleyball facility built at the university attended by Favre’s daughter.
