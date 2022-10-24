Read full article on original website
Related
I’m an OBGYN in Michigan. This is what I worry about when treating a patient. | Opinion
I’ve been an obstetrician-gynecologist in Michigan for nearly 25 years, caring for women giving birth, experiencing miscarriage, trying to become pregnant and deciding to end a pregnancy. Michigan voters will shortly decide whether to add protections to our state constitution to keep abortion legal. Without such protections, Michigan’s 1931 abortion ban may soon come into effect. It is among the strictest in the nation, prohibiting all abortion unless required to “preserve the life” of a pregnant...
Opinion: Women are traveling to Michigan for abortions. That could change if Prop 3 fails
Last month, a patient called us from Ohio. She was pregnant and needed an abortion, but didn’t know how she would get to Michigan for care. She couldn’t afford the travel costs or the time off work. She had a baby at home already and wasn’t sure who would care for him while she was gone. And she was panicking. ...
Kilboy challenges incumbent Joyce to represent Ohio's 14th Congressional District
Voters in northern Portage County will go to the polls Nov. 8 to choose who to send to represent them in the United States House of Representatives. Navy Veteran Matt Kilboy is running to unseat Republican incumbent Dave Joyce in the 14th Congressional District. ...
Mississippi’s Welfare Mess—And America’s
Writing out what happened in Mississippi, I am not quite sure whether to laugh or cry. Just before the coronavirus pandemic hit, then-Governor Phil Bryant schemed to loot money from a government program for destitute children and redirect it to Brett Favre, the legendary Green Bay Packers quarterback, as part of a ploy to get a new volleyball facility built at the university attended by Favre’s daughter.
Comments / 0