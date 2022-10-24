ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wildfire in Pawnee County burns more than 6000 acres

By FOX23.com News Staff
 5 days ago
PAWNEE COUNTY, Okla. — A wildfire in Pawnee County burned more 6,000 acres on Sunday, according to a Facebook post from Pawnee County Emergency Management.

The post said multiple fire departments responded, including Morrison Fire, Pawnee Fire, Red Rock Fire, Glencoe Fire, Ingalls Fire, Ripley Fire, Marland Fire, Maramec Fire, Skedee Fire, Cleveland Fire, Lucien Fire, N48 Fire, Jennings Fire, Terlton Fire, Rock Township Fire, Noble County Fire, Marland Fire, Blackwell Fire, Perry Fire, Tonkawa Fire, Basin Fire, Cushing Fire, Kildare Fire, Otoe Nation Fire and Newkirk Fire.

The post also said they were aided by Kaw Emergency Management, Payne County Emergency Management and Stillwater Emergency Management.

Even though the fire was large, the post said no lives or homes were lost.

