BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The way things are going, it appears that we’re off to a good start with the cooler than normal weather and mountain snow we’ve had. Please keep in mind that things can change from one week to the next. However, the Climate Prediction Center goes beyond the average 7 day forecast. They look at things like ocean temperatures, El Nino’s vs. La Nina’s and trending in computer models. They combine all that along with statistical probability to come up with a long range forecast.

IDAHO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO