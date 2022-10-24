ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Post Register

Louisiana officials: Historical Ernest Gaines marker stolen

NEW ROADS, La. (AP) — Authorities are looking for a stolen sign marking a centuries-old tree that inspired Louisiana author Ernest Gaines. The Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff’s Office said the historical marker identifying the “Miss Jane Pittman Oak” was stolen recently and the parish government is offering a $500 reward for information leading to its recovery or the arrest of the thief, news outlets reported.
Wolves shot in Wyoming may be from a Colorado pack

DENVER (AP) — Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials believe that three wolves shot and killed just over the state's border in Wyoming may have belonged to Colorado's closely watched North Park wolf pack. The North Park pack, which often crosses into Wyoming where hunting wolves is legal, gained notoriety...
Idaho Fish and Game officers write 13 citations over one weekend

MAGIC VALLEY, Idaho (CBS2) — Idaho Fish and Game Conservation Officers from the Magic Valley Region had a busy weekend after the general deer opened on Oct. 10. Officers conducted a focused enforcement effort in Unit 56, which encompasses the Sublett mountain range, over a 24-hour period. During this...
Interested in the winter forecast?

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The way things are going, it appears that we’re off to a good start with the cooler than normal weather and mountain snow we’ve had. Please keep in mind that things can change from one week to the next. However, the Climate Prediction Center goes beyond the average 7 day forecast. They look at things like ocean temperatures, El Nino’s vs. La Nina’s and trending in computer models. They combine all that along with statistical probability to come up with a long range forecast.
