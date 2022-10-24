ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ridgely, MD

Ridgely, October 24 High School 🏐 Game Notice

High School Volleyball PRO
 5 days ago

There are 2 high school 🏐 games in Ridgely.

The Easton High School volleyball team will have a game with North Caroline High School on October 24, 2022, 13:00:00.

Easton High School
North Caroline High School
October 24, 2022
13:00:00
Junior Varsity Girls Volleyball

The Easton High School volleyball team will have a game with North Caroline High School on October 24, 2022, 14:00:00.

Easton High School
North Caroline High School
October 24, 2022
14:00:00
Varsity Girls Volleyball

WMDT.com

UPDATE: Missing Fruitland woman located

FRUITLAND, Md. – Fruitland Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman. Police say 39-year-old Natisha Walker was last seen at around 8 a.m. Thursday, October 20th. Walker reportedly had a text message conversation with the reporting party, saying that she did not know where she was, she was in trouble, and to call 911.
FRUITLAND, MD
Nottingham MD

Police searching for missing Middle River 18-year-old

—— MIDDLE RIVER, MD—Police in Baltimore County are searching for an 18-year-old who has gone missing. Heaven Simons is 5’2″ tall and weighs 150 pounds. She was last seen in the Middle River area. Anyone with information on Heaven Simons’ whereabouts is asked to dial 9-1-1...
MIDDLE RIVER, MD
Daily Voice

One Killed, One Hospitalized Following Multi-Vehicle I-95 Crash In Howard County: State Police

One person was killed, and another was hospitalized with serious injuries as a strange scene unfolded on I-95 in Howard County, according to Maryland State Police. Baltimore resident Alcira Garcia De Dubon, 50, was ejected from a vehicle at approximately 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 25 after a Porche rear-ended a Mazda she was a passenger in while driving through Elkridge, police said.
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
Bay Net

Police Investigate Fatal Head-On Collision Killing Charles County Woman

WALDORF, Md. – On Monday, October 24, 2022, at approximately 8:42 a.m., Troopers from Maryland State Police La Plata Barrack responded to Maryland Route 229 (Bensville Rd) in the area of Shannon Drive for a report of a serious motor vehicle collision. Due to the circumstances, the Maryland State Police CRASH Team responded to assume the investigation.
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore County firefighters fight to free passengers of vehicle that crashed into Catonsville building

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore County firefighters rescued four people from a vehicle that crashed into a building in Catonsville on Tuesday, according to fire officials. The vehicle crashed into a building in the 1200 block of North Rolling Road, fire officials said.All four people have been freed from the vehicle, according to fire officials.Firefighters initially noted that the extent of the injuries to all parties involved was unknown.They later said that all four people were uninjured.
CATONSVILLE, MD
Daily Voice

Speeding Driver Killed After Losing Control Of Infiniti, Striking Tree In Waldorf: State Police

Authorities say that a 24-year-old Maryland man was killed after speeding and crashing his Infiniti into a tree in Charles County near a busy intersection. Mechanicsville resident Xzavier Wendell Jameson Thompson was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash shortly before noon on Monday, Oct. 24 near the intersection of Maryland Route 5 and Minefield Road in Waldorf, according to state police investigators.
WALDORF, MD
Nottingham MD

Perry Hall Florist closes after more than six decades in business

PERRY HALL, MD—An iconic local store has closed its doors. Perry Hall Florist permanently closed over the weekend after 62 years in business. Current owner Kathy Sanner, who is retiring, has been involved with the shop located at 4401 East Joppa Road (21128) for 36 years. A liquidation sale...
PERRY HALL, MD
Bay Net

Prince George’s County Woman Hits It Big At Waldorf Liquors

WALDORF, Md. – She’s a stay-at-home mom, once a daily player of Lottery games, who now plays infrequently, a Brandywine resident told Lottery officials. In her daily Lottery-playing days, she twice won $10,000 playing Pick 4. The $100,000 scratch-off prize that brought her to Lottery headquarters last week dwarfs those earlier wins and is the first top prize found in the new holiday scratch-off, Blizzard Bucks.
WALDORF, MD
Wbaltv.com

Carjacking, attempted carjacking reported at 2 Anne Arundel County shopping centers

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Anne Arundel County police are investigating an armed carjacking and an attempted armed carjacking at two shopping centers from over the weekend. County police said officers were called around 4:20 p.m. Saturday to the orange parking garage at Westfield Annapolis Mall, where a man was putting shopping bags inside his car and was approached by two men armed with handguns.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
Wbaltv.com

2 young adults dead, teenager injured in Pasadena crash

PASADENA, Md. — A crash overnight in Pasadena left two young adults dead and a teenager critically injured, police said. Anne Arundel County police said officers were called around 1:30 a.m. Sunday to the 4600 block of Mountain Road, where a car crossed the center line and struck a Jeep head-on.
PASADENA, MD
Comments / 0

