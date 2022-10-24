ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Around Town Briefs 10/24/22

Leader Telegram
 5 days ago

DOWN THE MISSISSIPPI: Huck Finn famously took off on a raft trip down the Mississippi River. Others enjoy luxury cruises down the river that divides America.

Luke Yourzak decided to “thru-boat” the more than 2,300-mile journey in a canoe.

The public is invited to learn about Yourzak’s adventures during his presentation, “Down the Mississippi in a Leaky Canoe,” for the “Thursday’s at the U” series at UW-Eau Claire-Barron County.

Yourzak will speak from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Thursday in the Blue Hills Lecture Hall, Room 234 of Ritzinger Hall, at the Rice Lake campus.

Yourzak will describe his encounters with weather, aching muscles, interesting characters, a variety of other river-going vessels and more.

Yourzak hails from Sarona but is invested in traveling widely and embarking on one adventure after another.

For more information about the “Thursdays at the U” series, call 715-788-6244 or send an email to Linda Tollefsrud at tollefla@uwec.edu .

• • •

UKRAINE CRISIS: Thomas Wolfe, an associate professor in the University of Minnesota’s history department, will present “Crisis in Ukraine: War and Russia’s Deformed Transition,” on Tuesday, Nov. 8, at UW-River Falls.

The lecture, part of the Edward N. Peterson Lecture Series, is free and open to the public at 4:30 p.m. in Room 320 of the University Center. A reception begins at 4 p.m. and a question-and-answer session will follow the lecture.

Wolfe said one of the themes of his presentation will be Ukraine’s defense of its sovereign state status.

“Ukraine’s history has indeed been marked by the difficulty of achieving this (independent) status, but there is nothing in Ukraine’s history that meant it is an artificial or ‘fake’ state,” Wolfe said in a summation of his presentation.

Wolfe’s presentation will also examine how Russia “became Putin’s regime,” referring to the transformation of Russia into a full-fledged authoritarian state, as well as a “reflection about the continuity of Russian political culture.”

• • •

BEST OF THE BEST: For the fifth consecutive year, UW-Eau Claire is on the “Best of the Best” colleges and universities list from Campus Pride, the preeminent resource for tracking LGBTQ-friendly policies, programs and practices in higher education.

Campus Pride’s annual “Best of the Best” list recognizes colleges and universities in the U.S. that create a safe, welcoming environment for students, faculty and staff.

This year, UW-Eau Claire is one of just 40 four-year campuses from across the country to receive five out of five stars in the Campus Pride Index, a national benchmarking tool measuring LGBTQ-friendly policies, programs and practices.

• • •

AWARD: Tamara Kincaid, associate professor of social work and chair of the social work department, has been named Adviser of the Year at UW-River Falls.

Established in 2000, the annual award recognizes excellence in advising undergraduates. Nominations are made by current students and alumni and reviewed by the Faculty Senate Advising Committee, which makes the final selection.

“I am very proud of this award,” Kincaid said. “It’s a good indication that I am helping students find their way, both academically and professionally.”

Prior to joining the UW-River Falls faculty in 2012, Kincaid worked in social services for more than 25 years. From 2007-12, she was director of the Pierce County Department of Human Services.

“Students like to hear about real experiences in the classroom, and they know that she knows what she’s talking about,” said Stacy Furness, associate dean of UW-River Falls’ College of Education and Professional Studies.

• • •

DONATION: Chippewa County Crime Stoppers has received a $1,500 donation from Citizens State Bank in Cadott.

The money will be used to support start-up operations for the newly-formed Crime Stoppers group.

“The community support for Chippewa County Crime Stoppers has been amazing,” said Scott Sullivan, president of Chippewa County Crime Stoppers.

“It takes an entire community and businesses such as Citizens State Bank to make Chippewa County a safe and enjoyable place to live and work.”

• • •

BEST COLLEGES: UW-Stout is a Best College on the rise, based on the latest rankings by U.S. News & World Report.

The 2022-23 Best Colleges list released by the magazine included UW-Stout in five key categories. The university moved up in each area over the previous year:

• Public regional universities in the Midwest: 13th, up two places; top three in the UW System.

• Regional universities in the Midwest: 62nd, up seven places.

• Midwest regional universities for veterans: 27th, up three places; also up 21 places in two years; top three in UW System.

• Undergraduate engineering schools nationally without doctoral programs: 70th, up 22 places; also up 40 places in two years; top two in UW System.

• Best value in the Midwest, 63rd, up two places; top four in UW-System.

“At UW-Stout, we are committed to continuous improvement in all that we do, as is exemplified in our rapid rise in rankings,” Chancellor Katherine Frank said.

“Our distinctive approach to learning as Wisconsin’s Polytechnic University and our unmatched employment rate for graduates across the UW System are evidence of our unwavering commitment to student success,” she said.

• • •

AWARDS: Nine members of the UW-Stout faculty and instructional staff have been honored for their work and efforts during the 2021-22 school year.

Eight received the Outstanding Teacher Award and one received the Outstanding Graduate Faculty Award.

The Outstanding Teacher Award recipients are Glenn Bushendorf, engineering and technology; Erik Evensen, design; Kimberly Martinez, teaching, learning and leadership; Brian Teague, biology; Heather Terhorst-Miller, psychology; Darren Tesar, art and art history; Laura Schmidt, mathematics, statistics and computer science; and Molly Welch, psychology.

Urs Haltinner, teaching, learning and leadership, received the Outstanding Graduate Faculty Award.

• • •

YOUTH OF THE MONTH: Molly Heidorn of Colfax High School and Cambrie Reisimer of Boyceville High School have been selected as the September Youth of the Month by the Menomonie Optimist Club.

Students selected have shown exemplary academic, extracurricular and community service success in their communities.

Reisimer has been an active athlete at Boyceville High School as a member of the volleyball, basketball and softball teams. She is also active in Student Council and holds a part-time job. She participates in hunting, fishing and four-wheeling activities.

Reisimer has participated in three mission trips for her church, with a fourth planned for next summer.

Reisimer hasn’t selected a college, but she plans to major in speech and language pathology.

Heidorn is a three-sport athlete at Colfax High School, participating in cross country, basketball and track and field.

Heidorn is a member of the National Honor Society, Fellowship of Christian Athletes and has served her church in a variety of ways.

Heidorn is winnowing her college choices. She expects to major in wildlife ecology or business while also running cross country at the collegiate level.

The Menomonie Optimist Club has been honoring outstanding youth in Dunn County for more than 30 years.

The club provides dictionaries for every third grader in the county, undertakes work programs at Hoffman Hills State Recreation Area, and hosts the Menomin Meander family bike ride and other programs to promote and honor youth.

From staff reports

wwisradio.com

One of the Last Few “Dry Towns” in Wisconsin to Vote on Alcohol Laws

(Town of Stanfold, WI) — Voters in one Barron County township are being asked to decide if they want to go wet. The Town of Stanfold is asking voters whether they want to allow for alcohol to be sold inside the town’s limits. Stanfold is one of the few remaining dry towns in Wisconsin. The owners of a local orchard, Licks Orchard, Music, and Gifts, want to open a tasting room for their wine. Some neighbors don’t want to allow for alcohol sales because they don’t want to see more traffic. The wet question is advisory only, which means town leaders will have to vote on any changes regardless of what voters have to say.
BARRON COUNTY, WI
nomadlawyer.org

Eau Claire: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Eau Claire, Wisconsin

Amazing Places To Visit In Eau Claire: Eau Claire is a city in the state of Wisconsin. It is the county seat of Eau Claire County and the eighth largest city in the state. It is mostly located in Eau Claire County, but a portion of the city is also located in Chippewa County.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
Volume One

HOT AND BREADY: Local Bread Company Rising in Eau Claire

Meyer Loaves, a new local bread company, provides six different types of loaves – three are staples, two specialties, and one seasonal. Folks can place their order and go get their bread at the pick-up station inside Eau Claire’s The French Press (2823 London Road, Eau Claire). The...
EAU CLAIRE, WI
Bring Me The News

Gallery: There's room for over 30 guests inside this $3.8M Wisconsin cabin

N2055 Elbow Lake Rd, Birchwood, WI. Courtesy of Spacecrafting. A luxurious 57-acre lakeside retreat in Birchwood, Wisconsin is on the market for $3.8 million. The sprawling cabin at N2055 Elbow Lake Rd. offers access to three pristine lakes and protected forest, just over a two-hour drive from the Twin Cities. Jennifer Cutter and Sara Kranz with Jacqueline Day and Partners at Edina Realty have the listing.
BIRCHWOOD, WI
River Falls Journal

Photos: Custom prairie style house on almost 58 acres for sale in River Falls

This gorgeous house sits on almost 58 acres with the Kinnickinnic River running through it. An absolutely stunning estate awaits you with this custom-built prairie style home. The design is inspired by Frank Lloyd Wright and is truly one-of-a-kind. The property boasts panoramic views of the beautiful western Wisconsin countryside....
RIVER FALLS, WI
wwisradio.com

Costco to be Built in Eau Claire

(Eau Claire, WI) — Costco got the greenlight from Eau Claire’s city council. City council members last night unanimously voted to approve the new Costco store for the city’s northeast side. The new store will be built on Black Avenue. The hope is to start work next year, and maybe have the new Costco open before the start of 2024.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

UWEC Police investigating death near campus

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire Police Department is investigating a death near campus. In a release Friday afternoon, UWEC PD said a man’s body was found in the Putnam Park area adjacent to campus. The release stated that the man had no ties to...
EAU CLAIRE, WI
CBS Minnesota

Hit-and-run results in 100+ mph police pursuit in western Wisconsin

DUNN COUNTY, Wis. -- Authorities in western Wisconsin say three people were injured in a hit-and-run on Interstate 94 early Friday afternoon.Wisconsin State Patrol says they received a report of a hit-and-run crash on eastbound I-94 near mile marker 33. The report says a blue BMW with front-end damage left the crash scene.Deputies from the Dunn County Sheriff's Department say they located the BMW and attempted to stop it. The pursuit reached speeds over 100 mph.Police in Eau Claire spotted the BMW on Highway 37 where the two occupants fled on foot.Both suspects, a man and a woman, were taken into custody and are being treated at the hospital for minor injuries.The incident is under investigation.
DUNN COUNTY, WI
onfocus.news

Homemade Apple Pie Sales to Benefit Loyal Man

LOYAL, WI (OnFocus) – Danielle Benz is busy making apple pies to benefit her friend, Joe Mayenschein of Loyal. Pies are $15 each and all funds raised go towards medical and prosthesis expenses, with Benz donating all the ingredients and her time. The owners of Benz Sawmill Inc. (owned by Brian and Cindy Benz, Danielle’s parents) are going to match all of her pies sales.
LOYAL, WI
dewittmedia.com

Fire Destroys Semi-Tractor

FIRE DESTROYS A SEMI-TRACTOR of Bob Tallman at 218 Limberg Court in Glenwood City. The local fire department was called out at 2 p.m. Thursday, October 20 for the fire. The tractor had less than 50 gallons of fuel and that was spilled from the trucks fuel tank and fuel flowed down the street. Quick action by the City’s Street crew who brought a couple buckets of sand to form a dam that kept the fuel from spreading and while wood chips were used to absorb the fuel. —photo by Carlton DeWitt.
GLENWOOD CITY, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Mom of one of the Barron County rollover crash victims speaks out

BARRON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - It’s been over two weeks since two teenagers died in a rollover crash in Barron County. 15-year-old Winter Brouillard was one of the teenagers who died in the crash. The Barron County Sheriff’s Office said the driver was under the influence of a controlled substance and lost control of the vehicle.
BARRON COUNTY, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Man arrested in Lake Hallie after authorities seize suspected fentanyl

LAKE HALLIE, Wis. (WEAU) - A man is arrested in Lake Hallie after authorities seized suspected fentanyl Wednesday. According to a media release from the Lake Hallie Police Department, on Oct. 26, 2022, around 1:34 a.m., Lake Hallie Police Officers responded to the Heartbreakers Bar located 1705 County Highway OO in Lake Hallie for a welfare check of a man at the bar.
LAKE HALLIE, WI
cwbradio.com

Cadott Woman Allegedly Involved in Death of Eau Claire Man Appears in Court

A Cadott woman allegedly involved in the death of an Eau Claire man appeared in Eau Claire County Court on Monday. According to court records, a passerby spotted a dead body in the ditch on the E. 11000 block of Mallard Road in the town of Clear Creek. The body was identified as 46-year-old Eddie Banks. Authorities stated Banks was murdered over $500 in drug money. Three people were allegedly involved in the murder including Kristina Keppert.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
wnmufm.org

UPSET arrests duo suspected of drug delivery in UP

BERGLAND, MI— Two suspected drug traffickers were arrested by the Upper Peninsula Substance Enforcement Team following a stop near Bergland last week. UPSET had developed information the 30-year-old Hancock woman and 31-year-old Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin man had been bringing large quantities of meth to Hancock for months. Officers determined the pair were traveling back from Minneapolis on Thursday. The MSP Hometown Security Team, along with troopers from the Calumet and Wakefield Posts, located the vehicle on M-28 near Wakefield and pulled it over near Bergland.
HANCOCK, MI
Leader Telegram

Leader Telegram

Eau Claire, WI
Community Policy