Around Town Briefs 10/24/22

DOWN THE MISSISSIPPI: Huck Finn famously took off on a raft trip down the Mississippi River. Others enjoy luxury cruises down the river that divides America.

Luke Yourzak decided to “thru-boat” the more than 2,300-mile journey in a canoe.

The public is invited to learn about Yourzak’s adventures during his presentation, “Down the Mississippi in a Leaky Canoe,” for the “Thursday’s at the U” series at UW-Eau Claire-Barron County.

Yourzak will speak from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Thursday in the Blue Hills Lecture Hall, Room 234 of Ritzinger Hall, at the Rice Lake campus.

Yourzak will describe his encounters with weather, aching muscles, interesting characters, a variety of other river-going vessels and more.

Yourzak hails from Sarona but is invested in traveling widely and embarking on one adventure after another.

For more information about the “Thursdays at the U” series, call 715-788-6244 or send an email to Linda Tollefsrud at tollefla@uwec.edu .

• • •

UKRAINE CRISIS: Thomas Wolfe, an associate professor in the University of Minnesota’s history department, will present “Crisis in Ukraine: War and Russia’s Deformed Transition,” on Tuesday, Nov. 8, at UW-River Falls.

The lecture, part of the Edward N. Peterson Lecture Series, is free and open to the public at 4:30 p.m. in Room 320 of the University Center. A reception begins at 4 p.m. and a question-and-answer session will follow the lecture.

Wolfe said one of the themes of his presentation will be Ukraine’s defense of its sovereign state status.

“Ukraine’s history has indeed been marked by the difficulty of achieving this (independent) status, but there is nothing in Ukraine’s history that meant it is an artificial or ‘fake’ state,” Wolfe said in a summation of his presentation.

Wolfe’s presentation will also examine how Russia “became Putin’s regime,” referring to the transformation of Russia into a full-fledged authoritarian state, as well as a “reflection about the continuity of Russian political culture.”

• • •

BEST OF THE BEST: For the fifth consecutive year, UW-Eau Claire is on the “Best of the Best” colleges and universities list from Campus Pride, the preeminent resource for tracking LGBTQ-friendly policies, programs and practices in higher education.

Campus Pride’s annual “Best of the Best” list recognizes colleges and universities in the U.S. that create a safe, welcoming environment for students, faculty and staff.

This year, UW-Eau Claire is one of just 40 four-year campuses from across the country to receive five out of five stars in the Campus Pride Index, a national benchmarking tool measuring LGBTQ-friendly policies, programs and practices.

• • •

AWARD: Tamara Kincaid, associate professor of social work and chair of the social work department, has been named Adviser of the Year at UW-River Falls.

Established in 2000, the annual award recognizes excellence in advising undergraduates. Nominations are made by current students and alumni and reviewed by the Faculty Senate Advising Committee, which makes the final selection.

“I am very proud of this award,” Kincaid said. “It’s a good indication that I am helping students find their way, both academically and professionally.”

Prior to joining the UW-River Falls faculty in 2012, Kincaid worked in social services for more than 25 years. From 2007-12, she was director of the Pierce County Department of Human Services.

“Students like to hear about real experiences in the classroom, and they know that she knows what she’s talking about,” said Stacy Furness, associate dean of UW-River Falls’ College of Education and Professional Studies.

• • •

DONATION: Chippewa County Crime Stoppers has received a $1,500 donation from Citizens State Bank in Cadott.

The money will be used to support start-up operations for the newly-formed Crime Stoppers group.

“The community support for Chippewa County Crime Stoppers has been amazing,” said Scott Sullivan, president of Chippewa County Crime Stoppers.

“It takes an entire community and businesses such as Citizens State Bank to make Chippewa County a safe and enjoyable place to live and work.”

• • •

BEST COLLEGES: UW-Stout is a Best College on the rise, based on the latest rankings by U.S. News & World Report.

The 2022-23 Best Colleges list released by the magazine included UW-Stout in five key categories. The university moved up in each area over the previous year:

• Public regional universities in the Midwest: 13th, up two places; top three in the UW System.

• Regional universities in the Midwest: 62nd, up seven places.

• Midwest regional universities for veterans: 27th, up three places; also up 21 places in two years; top three in UW System.

• Undergraduate engineering schools nationally without doctoral programs: 70th, up 22 places; also up 40 places in two years; top two in UW System.

• Best value in the Midwest, 63rd, up two places; top four in UW-System.

“At UW-Stout, we are committed to continuous improvement in all that we do, as is exemplified in our rapid rise in rankings,” Chancellor Katherine Frank said.

“Our distinctive approach to learning as Wisconsin’s Polytechnic University and our unmatched employment rate for graduates across the UW System are evidence of our unwavering commitment to student success,” she said.

• • •

AWARDS: Nine members of the UW-Stout faculty and instructional staff have been honored for their work and efforts during the 2021-22 school year.

Eight received the Outstanding Teacher Award and one received the Outstanding Graduate Faculty Award.

The Outstanding Teacher Award recipients are Glenn Bushendorf, engineering and technology; Erik Evensen, design; Kimberly Martinez, teaching, learning and leadership; Brian Teague, biology; Heather Terhorst-Miller, psychology; Darren Tesar, art and art history; Laura Schmidt, mathematics, statistics and computer science; and Molly Welch, psychology.

Urs Haltinner, teaching, learning and leadership, received the Outstanding Graduate Faculty Award.

• • •

YOUTH OF THE MONTH: Molly Heidorn of Colfax High School and Cambrie Reisimer of Boyceville High School have been selected as the September Youth of the Month by the Menomonie Optimist Club.

Students selected have shown exemplary academic, extracurricular and community service success in their communities.

Reisimer has been an active athlete at Boyceville High School as a member of the volleyball, basketball and softball teams. She is also active in Student Council and holds a part-time job. She participates in hunting, fishing and four-wheeling activities.

Reisimer has participated in three mission trips for her church, with a fourth planned for next summer.

Reisimer hasn’t selected a college, but she plans to major in speech and language pathology.

Heidorn is a three-sport athlete at Colfax High School, participating in cross country, basketball and track and field.

Heidorn is a member of the National Honor Society, Fellowship of Christian Athletes and has served her church in a variety of ways.

Heidorn is winnowing her college choices. She expects to major in wildlife ecology or business while also running cross country at the collegiate level.

The Menomonie Optimist Club has been honoring outstanding youth in Dunn County for more than 30 years.

The club provides dictionaries for every third grader in the county, undertakes work programs at Hoffman Hills State Recreation Area, and hosts the Menomin Meander family bike ride and other programs to promote and honor youth.

