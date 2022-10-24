The Supreme Court of the United States will hear oral arguments for two lawsuits that could put a death knell to the consideration of race in admissions on Oct. 31. The first hearing will begin at 10:00 a.m., when the courts will begin to hear oral argument in Students for Fair Admissions v. University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. A second case, SFFA v. Harvard University, will be heard later that day.

1 DAY AGO