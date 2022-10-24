Read full article on original website
Yale Daily News
Litowitz Lecturer Mariko Hirose speaks on international displacement crisis
As the population of displaced people soars globally, this year’s Litowitz Lecturer insisted that the United States protect migrants at risk. At the Institution for Social and Policy Studies, attorney and legal advocate Mariko Hirose ’03 spoke to faculty and students about ongoing displacement situations and legal pathways toward refugee resettlement. She highlighted the humanitarian crisis affecting over 83 million individuals who have been forcefully displaced from their homes worldwide, a statistic expected to worsen with the invasion of Ukraine.
‘A change of heart’: sympathies shift toward migrants in Texas border town
Eagle Pass has been a way station for undocumented immigrants for years, but recently their numbers have grown – and residents are divided
Your Halloween chocolate may have been harvested by children forced to work in Africa
As a teenager who advocates against human trafficking, I've found the rampant inaction, apathy and lack of understanding deeply distressing.
Yale Daily News
Yale student delegation heads to D.C. to protest in defense of affirmative action
The Supreme Court of the United States will hear oral arguments for two lawsuits that could put a death knell to the consideration of race in admissions on Oct. 31. The first hearing will begin at 10:00 a.m., when the courts will begin to hear oral argument in Students for Fair Admissions v. University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. A second case, SFFA v. Harvard University, will be heard later that day.
Yale Daily News
Former Pakistani health minister speaks at School of Public Health
As the COVID-19 pandemic began to rage across the globe in 2020, Faisal Sultan found himself in the thick of the crisis. As health minister and special advisor to the prime minister, Sultan was responsible for coordinating Pakistan’s response to the emerging pandemic. Two years later, Sultan visited the...
Yale Daily News
Yale doctoral student Lauren Mazurowski wins first in NSF Perfect Pitch Competition
Yale environmental engineering doctoral student Lauren Mazurowski GRD ’27 won first place in the 2022 National Science Foundation’s Perfect Pitch Competition in late September, securing a $5,000 cash prize. The Perfect Pitch Competition is an annual contest in which participants make a 90-second pitch describing their own research....
Yale Daily News
Fei-Fei Li delivers 2022 Tanner Lecture on AI and its impacts on humanity
At a Tanner Lecture on Wednesday, acclaimed Stanford professor of computer science and Co-Director of the Human-Centered AI Institute Fei-Fei Li discussed the profound impacts of humanistic artificial intelligence. Li was a vice president at Google and chief scientist of artificial intelligence/machine learning at Google Cloud while on sabbatical during...
5 cartoons about America's COVID learning gap
Taylor Jones | Copyright 2022 Cagle Cartoons Dana Summers | Copyright 2022 Tribune Content Agency Walt Handelsman | Copyright 2022 Tribune Content Agency Joe Heller | Copyright 2022 Hellertoon.com Adam Zyglis | Copyright 2022 Cagle Cartoons
Brazil rivals stage final rallies ahead of cliffhanger vote
Brazil's presidential candidates will hold their final rallies Saturday in a scramble for votes on the eve of a white-knuckle election that has deeply polarized Latin America's largest economy. Both candidates have fervent support, but many of Brazil's 156 million voters will merely vote for the candidate they least detest -- or spoil their ballots.
Yale Daily News
Bridges ESL connects Yale and New Haven through interactive English lessons
Bridges ESL is welcoming New Haveners back to the Asian American and La Casa Cultural Centers for interactive English lessons taught by Yale students. Bridges has been serving the Greater New Haven community for over two decades, bringing locals, immigrants and refugees a language-learning experience that centralizes both conversation and application.
