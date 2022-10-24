Read full article on original website
Multiple Yankees reportedly taken aback by 'brutal experience' in Bronx during ALCS, surprised by boos
According to SNY’s Andy Martino, multiple Yankees were taken aback by the response from fans during the playoffs, particularly boos towards Aaron Judge and even Josh Donaldson.
thecomeback.com
Derek Jeter gets honest about Aaron Judge’s Yankees future
After a record-breaking season with the New York Yankees, star slugger Aaron Judge is set to hit the free agency market this offseason. Given that Judge has spent his entire Major League Baseball career with the Yankees up to this point, it’s tough for fans to even imagine him wearing another uniform – much like Yankees legend Derek Jeter.
Golf Digest
It doesn't sound like Derek Jeter loved the Yankees using highlights of him losing to the Sox in ‘04 as “motivation”
It’s been a tough week to be wearing pinstripes. On Sunday, the Yankees were swept out of the ALCS by the Houston Astros, shattering years of Yanks fans’ delusions that they were only bested by the sign stealing. The Astros proved once and for all they that are the superior team on the field and the better-run franchise off of it, sparking a week of consternation and self-examination for the Bronx Bombers.
Look: Kate Upton's MLB Playoff Outfit Went Viral
Kate Upton was in the Bronx last Sunday celebrating with husband Justin Verlander as he and the Houston Astros wrapped up an ALCS sweep over the New York Yankees. The legendary model came dressed for the occasion too. Television cameras caught Upton on the field postgame sporting a customized Astros satin jacket with her husband's name and number on the back.
NBC Sports
Dombrowski on Red Sox firing: 'I don't think I was treated right'
The Philadelphia Phillies' World Series berth adds another gut punch to the Boston Red Sox' failed 2022 season. Sox fans had to watch as slugger Kyle Schwarber, a major part of last year's playoff run, powered Philly to and through the postseason. Adding insult to injury was the Phillies taking Boston's 2021 playoff anthem while Red Sox legend David Ortiz danced alongside the Phillie Phanatic.
Patrick Mahomes’ immediate GIF reaction to Kadarius Toney trade
The Kansas City Chiefs completed a trade with the New York Giants Thursday morning. The Chiefs acquired former first round pick wide receiver, Kadarius Toney, for a conditional third round pick and a sixth round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. After the trade was announced, Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes took to social media and […] The post Patrick Mahomes’ immediate GIF reaction to Kadarius Toney trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Astros’ Justin Verlander set to achieve insane World Series feat accomplished only by Roger Clemens
The Houston Astros are back in the World Series. Following another World Series defeat, they are eager to win it all again. Justin Verlander is leading the way for them on the mound following an unreal season. Verlander is likely going to win the Cy Young Award after posting a...
Joe Buck Says It’s “Time for Someone Else” to Call the World Series
Baseball fans will hear the voice of a different Joe when they tune into the coverage of the 2022 World Series. After calling the MLB championship for more than two decades, Joe Buck quit World Series coverage in March 2022 as a result of his move from Fox to ESPN, and so now Fox’s Joe Davis will call the games.
RUMOR: Mets’ Edwin Diaz ‘belief’ will make fans jump for joy
The New York Mets had high hopes entering the postseason despite relinquishing the NL East lead in the last week of the regular season. Finishing with 101 wins, the Mets were heavily favored in their Wild Card round clash against the San Diego Padres, but they ended up losing the series, ruining what could have been their best chance to avenge their World Series loss in 2015, what with crucial pieces of their team such as Edwin Diaz, Jacob deGrom (player option), and Brandon Nimmo set to enter free agency.
Aaron Judge’s Yankees future draws brutally honest take from CC Sabathia
Aaron Judge’s future is one of the biggest storylines of the upcoming MLB offseason. Will Judge. who just authored one of the most dominant seasons in franchise history, remain with the New York Yankees? Or will the talented slugger seek a payday elsewhere? While no one knows for sure what Aaron Judge will do, it’s […] The post Aaron Judge’s Yankees future draws brutally honest take from CC Sabathia appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Rival executive’s Aaron Judge take will make Yankees fans sleep easy
There will not be a bigger name in the upcoming MLB offseason than Aaron Judge. Virtually every team in baseball would have to at least want Judge as the slugger’s next landing spot. But as it stands, it appears that the New York Yankees are still the favorite to have the walking home-run machine in uniform in 2023 and beyond — and perhaps for the rest of his career.
Adam Wainwright reveals exact moment he decided to return in 2023
The St. Louis Cardinals resurgent second half of the 2022 MLB season came to a crushing end when they were swept out of the playoffs in the Wild Card round by the Philadelphia Phillies. The loss brought an end to Albert Pujols’ storied MLB career, but the same can’t be said for Adam Wainwright, who announced on Wednesday afternoon that he had decided to return for the 2023 season.
Red Sox Prospect Deemed 'Best International Prospect Since Rafael Devers'
One of the Boston Red Sox's top prospects received some high praise, being compared to superstar third baseman Rafael Devers.
Phillies’ World Series comeback win vs. Astros has MLB Twitter going wild
The whole baseball world is in shock after the Philadelphia Phillies came back from a five-run deficit to take Game 1 of the World Series against the Houston Astros. Justin Verlander and the Astros got off to a hot start, and it looked like it was going to be another classic Houston win when they went up 5-0 after the third inning. It just seemed like the Phillies had no answer for the Texas franchise that always finds a way to score.
Ozzie Guillen’s return to the White Sox gets cold water dumped on it
The Chicago White Sox are looking for a new manager after Tony La Russa retired at the end of the 2022 season. The White Sox have conducted an extensive search so far, and haven’t ruled anyone out just yet, but it sounds like a potential return for former manager Ozzie Guillen isn’t likely to happen.
‘It makes me sick to this day’: Derek Jeter reacts to Yankees using ALCS loss to Red Sox as motivation
The New York Yankees got swept out of the playoffs by the Houston Astros in the ALCS. Manager Aaron Boone’s last-ditch effort to save the season was to get the team inspired with an underdog story. The story he chose was the 2004 Boston Red Sox, who overcame a 3-0 deficit in the ALCS to […] The post ‘It makes me sick to this day’: Derek Jeter reacts to Yankees using ALCS loss to Red Sox as motivation appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Dusty Baker hilariously received good luck call from Snoop Dogg before Astros’ World Series
Dusty Baker was recently asked who he’s heard from ahead of the World Series. Baker casually revealed that Snoop Dogg contacted him ahead of the 2022 Fall Classic, per Brian McTaggart. “Some homeboys, homegirls, Snoop Dogg, couple rappers, local dudes…” Baker said. The Astros’ manager is looking to lead Houston to a World Series win […] The post Dusty Baker hilariously received good luck call from Snoop Dogg before Astros’ World Series appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Cardinals’ Adam Wainwright makes decision on 2023 season
The St. Louis Cardinals are saying goodbye to legends like Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina. One of the Cardinals’ other veteran legends, Adam Wainwright, isn’t going anywhere yet. According to Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, Wainwright is returning to the Cardinals next season. “Adam Wainwright will be returning to [the Cardinals] for the 2023 […] The post Cardinals’ Adam Wainwright makes decision on 2023 season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jacob deGrom’s future with Mets gets huge update from ex-teammate Zack Wheeler
A lot can happen in a couple of months. But is it enough time for the pillar of the New York Mets’ rotation to change his mind? Because Jacob deGrom has zero qualms staying in the Big Apple, according to his former teammate Zack Wheeler. Wheeler is currently gearing...
Bryce Harper’s epic Mike Schmidt move for World Series Game 1 will excite Phillies fans
Philadelphia Phillies superstar Bryce Harper arrived at Minute Maid Park rocking a Mike Schmidt jersey ahead of Game 1 of the World Series, per Patt Gallen. And as Gallen wrote in his Twitter caption, Harper appears to be locked in for Game 1. Bryce Harper just showed up to Minute Maid Park in a Mike […] The post Bryce Harper’s epic Mike Schmidt move for World Series Game 1 will excite Phillies fans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
