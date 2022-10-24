Middleborough, October 24 High School 🏐 Game Notice

There are 2 high school 🏐 games in Barrington. The Westerly High School volleyball team will have a game with Barrington High School on October 27, 2022, 13:45:00. The Westerly High School volleyball team will have a game with Barrington High School on October 27, 2022, 15:30:00.

BARRINGTON, RI ・ 2 DAYS AGO