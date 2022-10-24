Read full article on original website
Council considers Colony Park TIRZ ahead of expected approval
City Council appears ready to move forward next week with the creation of a property tax mechanism that will bring more than $80 million over 20 years to the Colony Park development in East Austin. At Tuesday’s work session, staff from the Economic Development and Housing and Planning departments presented...
Real estate leaders put affordable housing bond under the lights
In summarizing the city’s many efforts and successes to preserve and create more affordable housing, Rosie Truelove offered a simple summary of what’s going on in one of the hottest real estate markets in the country. Speaking at last week’s Urban Land Institute Austin breakfast panel that looked...
Council to close tenant relocation ordinance loophole
City Council approved a resolution requesting that staff review the tenant relocation ordinance and propose changes ensuring the protections apply to tenants at mobile home parks. The tenant relocation ordinance, which Council passed in 2016, requires that landlords provide notice about property redevelopment and resources for displaced tenants. Landlords must...
Staff unveils long-awaited Palm District draft plan
City staff members presented the draft version of the long-awaited Palm District Plan to the Environmental Commission last week. City Council commissioned the plan in 2019 as it sparred with Travis County over the future of the county-owned Palm School site. The resolution instructed city staff to engage with the public and learn the community’s vision for the future of the historically Mexican American district, which also includes Waller Creek, Red River Cultural District, Rainey Street, the Austin Convention Center and the Emma S. Barrientos Mexican American Cultural Center.
TipSheet: Austin City Council, 10.27.22
With elections underway, a lot of local policy aficionados may be focused on other things. But not us! We’re tuning in to this week’s City Council meeting, as always, and taking a minute to preview the meeting for those who might not want to read through the agenda and backup. In general, today looks to be a fairly standard meeting. Though Council members have called a special meeting to talk about labor negotiations, they’ll do that in a closed executive session, so it doesn’t make much of a practical difference to us.
PARD pushes to use Nash Hernandez building for offices instead of senior services
The Parks and Recreation Department is pushing back against a City Council recommendation and wants to convert an idle East Austin property into office space instead of a facility for seniors and children. In a memo released last week, PARD Director Kimberly McNeeley wrote that a recent feasibility study of...
Draft recommendation suggests EUC will push back on Austin Energy rate case
With the end of the year steadily approaching, schedules are packed and the city is at full throttle preparing for a ruling on Austin Energy’s controversial rate review case. Last week, the Electric Utility Commission spent its meeting deliberating a draft resolution that would ask City Council to substantially...
Plans for South Congress PUD include rooftop beehives and bird-safe glass
At its regular meeting this week, the Environmental Commission heard a preview of an upcoming planned unit development proposal for 311-315 South Congress Avenue. The commission heard the Project Assessment Report from both Housing & Planning Department staff and Steve Drenner of the Drenner Group, the project’s developer. Although...
Rock climbing gym to relocate, pending rezoning
A locally owned rock climbing gym may be getting a new home. Crux Climbing Center plans to open a new location near SouthPark Meadows and leave its current location on South Congress, should a rezoning request prove successful. “We’re not sure if our current location is sustainable,” Grace Nicholas, head...
Ordinance would remove civilian oversight of police from labor contract
The city of Austin laid out its plan for removing the Office of Police Oversight from its labor contract with the Austin Police Association, the union that represents police officers, as well as its aim to reach a new agreement expeditiously during a negotiation session Wednesday. “(W)e don’t believe that...
Travis County secures nearly 10,000 doses of life-saving overdose drug naloxone
Travis County has secured a bulk order of the life-saving drug naloxone in an effort to prevent opioid deaths. The shipment comes after the county issued an emergency declaration triggered by a record-high number of overdoses related to fentanyl last year. At an announcement Monday, Austin Public Health Authority Dr....
Flash Flood Alley could see some action on flood relief
In the wake of 2017’s Hurricane Harvey, the Texas Legislature directed the creation of a plan that could guide state and local flood control policy. Now the regional plan concerning Central Texas is getting close to the finish line. Set for completion in January, the plan includes more than...
County conducts mass prescription drug take-back event
Saturday is prescription drug take-back day across the United States. On Tuesday, county commissioners unanimously passed a proclamation recognizing the day across Travis County. Local constables are teaming up with the Drug Enforcement Administration to carry out the event. Residents can anonymously drop off expired or unwanted prescription drugs at...
As Congress Avenue bats prepare to migrate, officials consider ways to better care for the colony
Austin’s bats are in need of additional protections and the city is preparing to take some small steps to aid the colony. During an Animal Advisory Commission meeting last week, members voted unanimously on recommendations to help the Congress Avenue bats continue to live and fly freely. The suggestions include direct efforts to protect their habitat and public outreach to shape public opinion about the bats.
Council opts to make Austin a friendlier place for backyard chickens
Chicken enthusiasts have cause for celebration, as a proposal to loosen setback regulations for chicken coops passed last week on City Council’s consent agenda. The move stems from a collaboration between the Public Health Department and the Office of Sustainability, which sought to make it easier for Austinites living on smaller lots to reap the benefits of keeping backyard chickens. The ordinance will amend setback requirements for coops, lowering the minimum distance from neighboring properties from 50 feet to 30 feet.
Austin’s growing pains impacting housing, jobs east of 130
The push of economic development flowing from Austin has officially hit the SH-130 corridor, and is bringing the same pressure on infrastructure, housing and workforce development that have become regular talking points in Austin political circles for years. At a recent Urban Land Institute Austin luncheon hosted by Huston-Tillotson University,...
Council OKs zoning change to house survivors of domestic abuse
Council approved a zoning change Thursday in the University Hills/Windsor Park neighborhood that will allow not only multifamily units for domestic violence survivors but also office space for the engineering firm Civilitude. According to the developer, the SAFE Alliance will provide 60 residential units and support services for those families....
District 3 Council candidates chat with the ‘Monitor’: Part II
Read Part I of the series here. Esala Wueschner came to Austin four years ago after googling the best places to live for young, single people. He says he’s energized to run because he’s always felt drawn to service roles. “I used to be in leadership positions, even...
Austin is looking for a place to store massive amounts of water to pull from during droughts
Austin is planning a big underground water storage project that would provide the city with another source of water during droughts. But city planners are not sure exactly where to put it. This week, they’ll meet with residents of Lee, Bastrop and Travis counties, the three counties that may end up playing host to the project.
Commission delays vote on support for senior services facility
The Community Development Commission will take another month before deciding to support a proposal to convert the long-vacant Nash Hernandez Building into an intergenerational facility providing care and services to seniors living in East Austin. The commission voted unanimously to revisit the agenda item next month, following occasionally intense debate...
