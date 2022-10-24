Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This is the most haunted restaurant in Illinois, according to Food NetworkJennifer GeerChicago, IL
You can help the Shedd Aquarium name this rescued sea otterJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Chicago Homeowners Face Property Tax NightmareTaxBuzzChicago, IL
Chicago Mayor is Struggling to House 3,600 Texas MigrantsTom HandyChicago, IL
This U.S. City Has the Biggest Rat Problem, New Data Shows—And It's Not New YorkijSciences MediaNew York City, NY
Related
Tri-City Herald
Josh Allen Halloween Party: PHOTOS from Bills Bye Week
There are many ways a quarterback can put his leadership skills on display. Playing host for a team Halloween party is a good one. And it seems Josh Allen just threw a good one. The Buffalo Bills (5-1) enjoyed their bye week in Week 7 with what appears to be...
Tri-City Herald
Russell Wilson Sends Message to Broncos Amid Rampant Trade Rumors
Denver Broncos GM George Paton probably didn't want to be thrust back into the spotlight less than halfway through the season. However, as the NFL trade deadline approaches, Paton is weighing the pros and cons of keeping his squad intact or dealing away key pieces of the team’s roster.
Tri-City Herald
DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett, 3 other starters questionable for Seahawks’ test against Giants
DK Metcalf’s status remains what it’s been all week. The Seahawks listed their star wide receiver as questionable Friday for first-place Seattle’s home game against the 6-1 New York Giants at Lumen Field on Sunday (channel 13, 1:25 p.m.). Metcalf did not practice this week. He watched...
Tri-City Herald
Marquise Goodwin, his wife bulled through 2 unfathomable years to get this Seahawks chance
Marquise Goodwin has a cherished friend on the Seahawks. Their bond is tighter than most NFL teammates. Quandre Diggs has been with Goodwin and his wife from college-dorm life, into the NFL — and through devastating tragedies. “We sit by each other on the bench, and we (are) just...
Tri-City Herald
Cowboys Nation Reacts: ‘Sick’ Of Eagles’ Moves Like Robert Quinn Trade
Dallas Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy offered an even-handed and humorous response to the trade by the division rival Philadelphia Eagles to bring pass-rusher Robert Quinn to their roster. "Mixed emotions,'' McCarthy said with a grin, meaning that on the one hand, Dallas won't have to see Quinn this Sunday against...
Tri-City Herald
Seahawks players call for end of turf fields in the NFL. They aren’t the only ones
The same field on which Odell Beckham Jr.’s career ended, at least for now, during a Super Bowl is also where DK Metcalf’s season went on hold. It’s where J.C. Jackson’s season ended. It’s where Mike Williams’ cleat stuck in the ground, causing him to miss...
Tri-City Herald
Locked On Colts: Sam Ehlinger vs. Taylor Heinicke Could Be Fun, Chaotic Matchup
On the latest episode of the Locked On Colts podcast, Jake chats with David Harrison of the Locked On Commanders podcast for the latest installment of "Crossover Thursdays." The Indianapolis Colts host the Washington Commanders on Sunday. It's not Matt Ryan vs. Carson Wentz like we originally thought but Sam Ehlinger vs. Taylor Heinicke could be much more fun. Can the Colts' big tight ends and outside receivers have success against Washington? Plus, why this game could be anywhere from a low-scoring struggle to a shootout.
Tri-City Herald
Behind Enemy Lines: Insider Analysis on the Seattle Seahawks
The New York Giants are looking to roll into their Week 9 bye with a 7-1 record by virtue of a win over the Seattle Seahawks Sunday at Lumen Field. If the Giants do with the game, that will be their fifth straight win, the first time they have accomplished that feat since they won six in a row from October 16, 2016, to November 27, 2016, the last season they earned a postseason berth.
Tri-City Herald
Bears Facing Dak Prescott as He’s Heating Up
The Bears are unlikely to get the best the Dallas Cowboys have to offer because Ezekiel Elliott is doubtful for Sunday's game with a knee injury. They'll get something close to it because Tony Pollard is a good back, but even more than that they will be facing Dak Prescott.
Tri-City Herald
BREAKING: Buccaneers lose star pass-rusher for remainder of season
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost their third consecutive game on Thursday night, falling short against the Baltimore Ravens. More importantly, the team was dealt more serious news on the injury front. Following the game, head coach Todd Bowles stated that defensive star Shaq Barrett appeared to have suffered an Achilles...
Tri-City Herald
No Downplaying Armstead’s Importance
Miami Dolphins offensive tackle Terron Armstead has an argument as the team’s most important player. Although he doesn’t lead the NFL in a major category like Tyreek Hill does (receiving yards), Armstead’s impact can be felt throughout the team. “I mean, Terron brings an impact to the...
Tri-City Herald
What’s Next for Giants Following Kadarius Toney Trade?
View the original article to see embedded media. Sometimes actions really do speak more loudly than words. Consider the New York Giants and their decision to trade Kadarius Toney, their disappointing first-round pick from last year. The Giants currently aren't exactly overflowing with top-shelf talent at receiver after losing Sterling Shepard to a season-ending ACL injury and having their supposed No. 1 receiver, Kenny Golladay, currently sidelined with a knee injury, once again fail to get untracked.
Tri-City Herald
Buccaneers’ Shaquil Barrett Suffers Injury Against Baltimore Ravens
Holding a lead at halftime the Tampa Bay Buccaneers weren't perfect, but were certainly in a position to take some momentum. But after punting the ball on their first drive of the second half, the Bucs' defense found themselves against the ropes quickly. Following gains of 25, 11, and 7...
Tri-City Herald
Is Owner Sheila Hamp Running the Detroit Lions Correctly?
In a rare media session, Detroit Lions principal owner Sheila Hamp addressed the media in order to acknowledge the struggles of the team and to report on her assessment of the team's rebuilding efforts. Through 23 games, the Lions are 4-18-1 under the watch of general manger Brad Holmes and...
Comments / 0