Centre Daily
NFL Trade Deadline: Nine Deals We’d Like to See
When it comes to the trade deadline, good general managers are now like the eBay consumer who selects the “buy it now” option instead of waiting for the final moments of the auction. The old adage that deadlines spur action really applies only to contracts in the NFL now (because owners are some combination of stingy, distant and performative). The trade deadline, as it stands, has all but fizzled out.
Centre Daily
Russell Wilson Sends Message to Broncos Amid Rampant Trade Rumors
Denver Broncos GM George Paton probably didn't want to be thrust back into the spotlight less than halfway through the season. However, as the NFL trade deadline approaches, Paton is weighing the pros and cons of keeping his squad intact or dealing away key pieces of the team’s roster.
Centre Daily
Lions’ Injury Report: 6 Players Out against Dolphins
The Detroit Lions will likely have two of their key offensive weapons returning against the Miami Dolphins. Running back D'Andre Swift provided Detroit's offense a certain level of explosiveness, which contributed to the team getting off to a hot start offensively earlier in the season. “He is trending in the...
Centre Daily
Ja’Marr Chase Won’t Practice, Dealing With Soreness Ahead of Primetime Showdown
CINCINNATI — Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase won't practice on Thursday as he continues to battle through a hip injury. Head coach Zac Taylor called Chase "day-to-day" and said the star wide-out was sore. The Bengals travel to Cleveland to play the Browns on Monday night. Chase had eight...
Centre Daily
Friday Injury Report: Two Out, Two Questionable
NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Titans will enter the weekend with some serious questions about health. Friday, fullback Tory Carter and outside linebacker Rashad Weaver were ruled out of Sunday’s game at Houston due to injuries. Carter has a neck issue while Weaver has a back problem. View the...
Centre Daily
Tom Brady’s Bucs Lose vs. Ravens; Falcons Playing For NFC South Lead
OCT 27 FIRST PLACE FALCONS? After the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-5) lost to the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday Night Football, the Atlanta Falcons (3-4) will play the Carolina Panthers (2-5) at home on Sunday with a chance to take sole possession of first place in the NFC South after eight weeks with a manageable schedule ahead.
Centre Daily
Buccaneers vs. Ravens: Several Big Names OUT for Thursday Night Football
Nobody is going to feel bad for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Losers of their last two, and four of their first seven games in 2022, the once proud roster is now left in search of answers on several levels. Many believe the return of center Ryan Jensen - rumored to...
Centre Daily
Cowboys Rookie Damone Clark Move to Join Micah Parsons in Cowboys Coach Dan Quinn ‘Relentless’ Defense
Dan Quinn’s defense got back to their style on Sunday at AT&T Stadium. After a letdown in performance against the Eagles that saw the home side race out to a 20-point lead, Quinn was pleased with his unit’s response. Particularly when it came to turnovers. “It was good...
Centre Daily
Jerry Jones Says Odell Beckham Jr. Is ‘a Player I Admire a Lot’
View the original article to see embedded media. With wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. still recovering from a torn ACL suffered in February’s Super Bowl, the veteran remains a free agent who is expected to sign with a team later this year. There are several contenders who could use...
Centre Daily
Colts, Commanders Injury Report: Big Return Ahead, 3 Others Ruled Out
After all of the hubbub that has been the Indianapolis Colts news cycle this week following the demotion of Matt Ryan and subsequent promotion of Sam Ehlinger to starting quarterback, there is actually a game to play this weekend. The Colts host the Washington Commanders this Sunday at Lucas Oil...
Centre Daily
How to Watch Week 8: Las Vegas Raiders at New Orleans Saints
The Las Vegas Raiders got back in the win column last week, and they'll look to do so again on the road against the New Orleans Saints. CBS is the host of Sunday’s game. Please check your local TV provider for further channel information. You can also catch the game on FuboTV by using the linkhere.
Centre Daily
NFL Draft Profile: Olusegun Oluwatimi, Offensive Lineman, Michigan Wolverines
Oluwatimi was a two-star recruit from DeMatha Catholic High School in Hyattsville, Md., in the class of 2017. He was the No. 3,300 recruit, according to the 247Sports Composite board. Oluwatimi didn’t receive a national ranking or star ranking from Rivals, On3.com, or ESPN. He began his high school football journey at Archbishop Carroll High School. Oluwatimi arrived at Air Force in 2017 before transferring to Virginia in 2018. He transferred from Virginia to Michigan for the 2022 season. Oluwatimi earned a degree in economics from Virginia. His brother (Oluwaseun) was a defensive lineman at Maryland. Oluwatimi was a 2019 All-ACC honorable mention, 2021 All-ACC Second-Team selection, 2021 Second-Team All-American for FWAA, and one of three finalists for the Rimington Trophy in 2021.
College football Week 9 preview: ‘Dark Mode’ in Knoxville, Ohio State heads to Happy Valley
Week 9 of the college football season has three matchups between top-25 opponents, highlighted by No. 3 Tennessee facing No. 19 Kentucky and No. 2 Ohio State at No. 13 Penn State.
Centre Daily
NFL Draft Profile: Anton Harrison, Offensive Lineman, Oklahoma Sooners
Anton Harrison was a reliable tackle for Oklahoma in 2021, where he played in all thirteen games and started twelve of those games. Going back to 2020, he played nine games at left tackle. Before coming to University, he was a four-star recruit and the fifteenth-best offensive tackle and the third-best in the entire area of Washington DC, where Harrison is from. Looking to the 2022 season, Harrison will be a returning starter who will help bolster the offense tremendously.
Centre Daily
Sports Council CEO Weighs in on New Stadium Plan
NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Titans are not the only ones who expect to benefit from a replacement for Nissan Stadium. The Nashville Sports Council, which runs the TransPerfect Music City Bowl – among other events – plans to take full advantage of the new, domed venue once it is built.
Centre Daily
Cowboys Trade Rumors at WR: Jerry Jeudy, DJ Moore, Chase Claypool
Defense has been the winning formula for the Dallas Cowboys this season. Currently, Dallas has the No. 2 scoring defense, allowing just 14.9 points per game. The main strength of the Dallas defense has been against the pass, as it ranks No. 4 in the NFL in passing yards per game allowed (185.1), while also leading the league in sacks (29). Meanwhile, the run defense has been just average, ranking No. 15 in yards per carry allowed (4.4).
Centre Daily
Saints Injury Roundup: Thomas, Landry, Lattimore, Trautman Not Practicing on Thursday
Thursday's Saints injury report looks fairly identical to the first one for Week 8, with one player being added. Here's how things shape up as we get closer to the weekend. DID NOT PRACTICE: Jarvis Landry (ankle), Marshon Lattimore (abdomen), Adam Trautman (ankle), Michael Thomas (foot) LIMITED: Ryan Ramczyk (rest/knee),...
Centre Daily
‘It Sucks!’ Rams Stars Cooper Kupp, Jalen Ramsey Speak Out Against Fake Turf
Ready to kick grass? Some of the most prominent Los Angeles Rams are not. After a slew of injuries on artificial turf across the league, Rams receiver Cooper Kupp and cornerback Jalen Ramsey are among those who want to see the 30 NFL stadiums move to grass fields for their playing surfaces. Their comments come after familiar foes were lost to noncontact injuries in an interconference showdown at SoFi Stadium.
Centre Daily
West Virginia Releases Depth Chart: Week 9 vs. TCU
West Virginia has released their depth chart. It's been a tough year for the Mountaineers, so far. They have been battling the injury bug so far. Last Saturday, all three of their running backs went down. So far they are all questionable on return. So right now, the Mountaineers are all hands on deck, because they need all the help they can get going up against the high powered TCU team.
Centre Daily
Titans-Texans Odds, Line and Spread
Since suffering back-to-back losses against the Giants and Bills to open the season, the Titans have won four consecutive games that has resulted in a corresponding 4-0 mark against the spread (ATS). In Week 7, Tennessee beat AFC South rival Indianapolis for the fifth consecutive time, but the victory could...
