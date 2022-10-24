ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Homestead, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Tennessean

NASCAR Cup Series at Martinsville: Entry list, TV schedule for Sunday's race

The NASCAR Cup Series is at the penultimate race of the season and the final race of the Round of 8 on Sunday at Martinsville Speedway. The Championship 4 will be set after Sunday's 500-lap race on the Virginia short track. Joey Logano is locked in, while Christopher Bell and Chase Briscoe are likely in win-and-in situations on Sunday. Ross Chastain, Chase Elliott, William Byron, Ryan Blaney and Denny Hamlin all can still make the final four...
MARTINSVILLE, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy