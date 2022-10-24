The NASCAR Cup Series is at the penultimate race of the season and the final race of the Round of 8 on Sunday at Martinsville Speedway. The Championship 4 will be set after Sunday's 500-lap race on the Virginia short track. Joey Logano is locked in, while Christopher Bell and Chase Briscoe are likely in win-and-in situations on Sunday. Ross Chastain, Chase Elliott, William Byron, Ryan Blaney and Denny Hamlin all can still make the final four...

MARTINSVILLE, VA ・ 11 MINUTES AGO