Yankees legend Mariano Rivera disagrees with decision to retain Aaron Boone
New York Yankees legend and all-time great closer Mariano Rivera has made it clear he wouldn't bring Aaron Boone back as manager if he were running the storied franchise. "If I'm the owner, Aaron Boone wouldn't stay," Rivera said while speaking at the Sports Forum of the Panamanian Association of Business Executives, per comments translated by Alex Smith of SNY. "When things don't come out the way we want them to all of the fault goes on the manager and somebody has to pay the price and we won't put that on the players..."
Punishment revealed for Astros fan who stormed field for Jose Altuve hug, selfie
The Astros fan who rushed onto the field in Game 2 of the ALCS has learned his punishment: a lifetime ban from MLB games. Last Thursday, Jose Angel Alvarado stormed the field in the ninth inning of the game in Houston. He made it all the way to star second baseman Jose Altuve, hugged him, and attempted to take a selfie before being escorted away by security.
Yankees clearing $42 million with 3 players’ contracts expiring
The New York Yankees will need every cent they can get if their No. 1 goal is to retain Aaron Judge on a contract extension. This season, the Yankees had $249 million in estimated final payroll with $188 million for the 2023 season before arbitration. Their main contracts come from...
Freddie Freeman, Justin Turner, Mookie Betts & Will Smith Among Dodgers Named 2022 Silver Slugger Award Finalists
The Los Angeles Dodgers had Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman, Will Smith, Chris Taylor, Justin Turner and Trea Turner named among the 2022 Silver Slugger Award finalists. The Silver Slugger Award annually recognizes the best offensive performer at each position in both leagues, with this year’s inclusion featuring a utility player as well. The designated hitter is included for both the American League and National League, which has eliminated the pitcher position from consideration.
Yankees could end up trading starting infielder this off-season
The Yankees were extremely active at the trade deadline during the 2022 season, acquiring Frankie Montas, Andrew Benintendi, Scott Effross, and Harrison Bader. However, they nearly acquired Miami Marlins starting pitcher Pablo Lopez in addition, completely overhauling their starting rotation. Unfortunately, general manager Brian Cashman was unable to get the...
Hall of Famer Frank Thomas called a “douchebag” by ex-teammate in new book
Though considered a legend by the White Sox fanbase, new details have surfaced on how teammates viewed Frank Thomas during the early portion of his career. In Jeff Pearlman’s latest book, “The Last Folk Hero: The Life and Myth of Bo Jackson,” the author included several comments from former White Sox players and coaches on how Thomas was perceived in the clubhouse.
Astros' Trey Mancini reveals why he's looking forward to playing in Philadelphia
Houston Astros outfielder and DH Trey Mancini just wants his life to be normal again. That means getting booed on the road. Fortunately for him, the Astros are playing the right team from the right city in the World Series for that to happen. Mancini has been one of the...
The Cardinals Are Making Some Serious Changes
Some big changes are coming for the St. Louis Cardinals in 2023, most notably with the coaching staff. Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch revealed that both pitching coach Mike Maddux and hitting coach Jeff Albert would be stepping down from their roles. Losing Maddux is a tough situation...
Seahawks' Geno Smith was 'really pissed' after Eli Manning benching debacle
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith was displeased shortly after he ended Eli Manning's streak of 210 consecutive starts with the New York Giants in December 2017. "I remember [Smith] being really pissed in the locker room afterwards. You can really tell [that game] meant a lot to him," former Giants vice president of player evaluation Marc Ross said about the subject to ESPN's Jordan Raanan for a piece published Friday. "I do remember that specifically. The whole situation was just f----- up. There was so much dysfunction going on then. There was no easy way to move on from [Manning]. It was just messed up."
Report: Carlos Correa on surprising team's radar
The shortstop position will be the subject of a lot of intrigue again this offseason across MLB, and Carlos Correa will be at the center of it. The Minnesota Twins star could change teams, but one destination might come as a big surprise. The Los Angeles Dodgers are likely to...
Young Braves Star Fires Back At Foolish Criticism
We are now down to just two teams in the MLB postseason. The Atlanta Braves, World Series champions from a season ago, are not one of the two teams remaining. They saw their title defense come to an end in Game 4 of the NLDS against the Philadelphia Phillies. National...
Astros Add A Key Reinforcement For The World Series
With the World Series beginning tonight at Minute Maid Park, the Houston Astros will be adding an extra reinforcement to their bullpen. Veteran left-hander Will Smith, who was with the Atlanta Braves last season when they defeated the Astros, has been activated and added to the Astros’ World Series roster.
Nolan Arenado Continues To Prove He Is An All-Around Star
Nolan Arenado may end up opting out of his current contract with the St. Louis Cardinals, but even if that is the case, he’ll be taking home some hardware this fall. Yesterday, Arenado was announced as the winner of the Fielding Bible Award at third base. Arenado has won...
Yankees could bring back one starting pitcher for the 2023 season
Luckily for the New York Yankees, their starting pitching rotation won’t undergo much change during the off-season. Looking over at the crosstown Mets, they have a few big decisions to make in their rotation, gearing up to lose Jacob deGrom, Carlos Carrasco, and Chris Bassitt. However, the Bombers will retain Gerrit Cole, Nestor Cortés, Luis Severino, Domingo German, and Frankie Montas.
Three receivers New York Giants should target before the NFL trade deadline
It’s without question that the New York Giants have been the biggest surprise in the NFL through the first seven weeks of the season. After five consecutive years of double-digit losses and a rookie head coach installed, few could have fathomed that the team would be 6-1 as they prepare to take on the Seattle Seahawks in Week 8. But head coach Brian Daboll has shown the leadership qualities of a veteran coach and has his team playing smart and fundamentally sound football.
Insider: Yankees won't lose 'cash cow' Aaron Judge to free agency
Add The Athletic's Chris Kirschner to the list of people who believe the New York Yankees won't lose All-Star slugger Aaron Judge to free agency. "Money is not an issue for the Yankees," Kirschner explained for a piece published Friday. "Judge made the franchise richer this season with his home run chase — YES Network ratings were higher than they’ve been in over a decade, and the team drew 1 million more fans this season than in 2021. Not to mention all the Judge gear fans purchased.
The Yankees have a big question at shortstop looming this off-season
The New York Yankees face a big question once again at the shortstop position. Having tried to solve the spot for years at this point, general manager Brian Cashman continues to look for answers even after acquiring Isiah Kiner-Falefa from the Minnesota Twins prior to the 2022 season. That deal...
Yankees young phenom Oswaldo Cabrera could have a vastly different role in 2023
The Yankees finally decided to call up the kids and let them play toward the back half of the season, with Oswaldo Cabrera making an immediate impact when called upon. The Yankees can get great utility value out of Oswaldo:. Oswaldo played both shortstop and second base primarily, but when...
Watch: J.T. Realmuto hits game-winning HR in 10th inning to complete Phillies' comeback
Once down 5-0, the Philadelphia Phillies came all the way back, and they have their catcher, J.T. Realmuto, to thank (and Nick Castellanos for his game-saving catch in the bottom of the ninth). Realmuto tied the game with a two-run double in the fifth inning to make it 5-5. The...
The Dodgers May Be Dealing With A Serious October Problem
Many people were expecting the Los Angeles Dodgers to be in the World Series this fall. After signing Freddie Freeman to a six-year, $162 million contract in March, it would have been hard not to predict another championship in Los Angeles. But in the NLDS, they were manhandled by the...
