Read full article on original website
Related
digitalspy.com
Dwayne Johnson's daughter Simone makes WWE debut on NXT
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's daughter Simone has made her WWE TV debut on NXT - in a very unexpected way. Simone, who now goes by the name Ava Raine, has been training at the WWE Performance Center since she signed with the company in February 2020. She made her NXT live debut back in July.
wrestlinginc.com
Ric Flair Discusses Emotional Call With Kevin Nash After Tristen's Passing
The wrestling world was rocked recently when it was revealed that Kevin Nash's son, Tristen, had passed away at 26 years old. Sadly, Ric Flair is another WWE Hall of Famer who has experience with losing a child, and during the latest "To Be The Man" podcast, the Nature Boy revealed that he has spoken with Nash and told him, "You're never going to get over it, you just have to figure out how to deal with it."
itrwrestling.com
WWE Legend With $25 Million Net Worth Refused To Lose Twice To Brock Lesnar
Brock Lesnar made his WWE main roster on the March 18th 2002 episode of Monday Night Raw. Flanked by Paul Heyman, Lesnar attacked Al Snow, Maven and Spike Dudley. However, it wouldn’t be long until the star had his sights set on much bigger goals. Victory in the 2002...
wrestlinginc.com
Macho Man Randy Savage Left WWE For One Major Reason
Once Randy Savage left WWE following the expiration of his contract in 1994, it didn't take long for the Macho Man to resurface. Savage made his final WWE television appearance on October 31 and, one week later on the November 7 edition of "WWE Raw," Vince McMahon issued a heartfelt address to the fans and Savage himself. That was that, it seemed, as Savage went on to make his WCW debut on December 3 of that same year during an episode of "WCW Saturday Night."
tjrwrestling.net
WWE Raw Star Undergoes Surgery
A Raw star is back on the shelf after they revealed that they have undergone surgery on their hip and their road to recovery begins again. Tommaso Ciampa has not been in action since he competed back on the 17th of September at a WWE live event where he lost against Bobby Lashley. And now the world knows exactly why he hasn’t competed in well over a month.
worldboxingnews.net
Tommy Morrison’s heavy-handed sons at crossroads after setbacks
The hard-hitting heavyweight boxing sons of Tommy Morrison had a year to forget between the end of 2021 and 2022, respectively. World Boxing News has purposefully tracked the progress of Trey Lippe Morrison, 33, and 32-year-old Kenzie Witt Morrison for the past eight years. Both decided to give professional boxing...
The Rock’s daughter has arrived on WWE TV
Wherever Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson was last night, he had to be feeling a sense of pride as his daughter made her first appearance on WWE TV. Ava Raine (real name: Simone Johnson) was revealed on NXT as the mysterious hooded member of the Schism faction, removing her mask after group leader Joe Gacy insisted there was no going back. “The love and acceptance the Schism has given me defies any preconceived notions of who I’m supposed to be,” Raine said, in what could be read as a sly reference to her real life father. “This family completes me.” You can watch...
wrestlinginc.com
Dustin Rhodes Reacts To Soon-To-Be Rhodes Family Addition
53-year-old Dustin Rhodes' legacy continues to grow inside the ring, and outside as well, as he announced on Twitter that he will be a grandfather soon: "So proud!!! I can't wait to spoil my Grandson!! #ItsABoy." Dakota Runnels is the only child of Rhodes, with this being her and her husband's first child together. Dustin comes from a royal family in wrestling, if his brother's, Cody Rhodes, theme song is to be believed. Dustin and Cody are the sons of WWE Hall of Famer Dusty Rhodes, a man who won over the hearts of many throughout his wrestling career and unfortunately passed away in 2015 at the age of 69. Dustin and Cody have continued carrying on the Rhodes name and legacy, as Dustin continues wrestling in AEW and Cody in WWE.
wrestlinginc.com
Triple H Reportedly Doing Away With Annual WWE PLE
As if we haven't already seen creative shifts within WWE under the tenure of Paul "Triple H" Levesque, fans should expect to see more changes on the way with regard to WWE's premium live event schedule. According to a report from Give Me Sport, Hell in a Cell will no longer be held as an annual event moving forward.
wrestlinginc.com
Only One Person Can Talk Publicly About The AEW All Out Brawl
AEW has not mentioned the backstage brawl on TV that took place following All Out 2022, which was a result of CM Punk's comments during the All Out media scrum. The brawl involved Punk, Ace Steel, Kenny Omega, the Young Bucks, and members of AEW's talent relations team — with all parties immediately suspended and none of them have appeared live on AEW programming since the occurrence. Omega and the Young Bucks were stripped of their AEW World Trios Championships and Punk was stripped of his AEW World Championship on the Wednesday following the brawl.
411mania.com
WOW – Women Of Wrestling Episode 6 Results: WOW Championship Match, More
WOW – Women Of Wrestling presented the sixth episode of its relaunch over the weekend, with a WOW Championship defense and more. You can see the full results from the syndicated show below, as reported by Cagematch.net:. * WOW Tag Team Championship Tournament Semifinal Match: Adriana Gambino & Gigi...
wrestlinginc.com
Returning WWE Star Set To Challenge Ronda Rousey On Tonight's 'SmackDown'
Someone WWE fans haven't seen in a while will be making an impact on tonight's "WWE SmackDown." Fightful initially stated that there could be a returning name showing up as soon as "SmackDown" and PWInsider later reported that Tenille Dashwood, formerly known in WWE as Emma, will be the individual to accept Ronda Rousey's open challenge for the SmackDown Women's Title tonight. This report was then later confirmed by Fightful.
WWE SmackDown results: Reluctant Ronda Rousey accepts open challenge
WWE fans know Ronda Rousey isn’t afraid of anyone. She doesn’t go by the title of Baddest Woman on the Planet for nothing. But as she made it clear last week, the SmackDown Women’s Champion doesn’t feel like she has to do things just because previous champs did them, and she definitely isn’t about to do things just because the fans want to see them. So it sounds like Rousey will accept an open challenge tonight, but only on her terms. And if rumors are correct, the person who comes down the ramp just might be someone she doesn’t expect, someone...
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage News On Sasha Banks' WWE Contract
Sasha Banks is everywhere except WWE these days. Banks has been seen out and about frequently, most recently at the "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" premiere. But in terms of WWE, movement on Banks returning to the promotion seem to have screeched to a halt over the last month. In the...
Sheamus is off WWE TV for the best possible reason
It’s sometimes difficult to tell when wrestlers are actually injured or it’s just the reason given for them being off TV. Case in point, Sheamus, who WWE says was hurt when he was attacked by the Bloodline following a match with Solo Sikoa on SmackDown. But Sheamus is fine, and his reason for being written off WWE TV is a much happier one: He’s getting married this weekend, according to PWInsider. It’s the first time tying the knot for the 44-year-old Sheamus, whose fiancée Isabella Revilla revealed that the couple picked up their marriage license in Brooklyn last month. View...
wrestlinginc.com
Clarification On Maria Kanellis And Others Reportedly Signing With AEW - Exclusive
Update, 4:21pm EST: Wrestling Inc. can now confirm that Taven, Maria, and Mike officially signed their AEW deals this afternoon. Following their debut in All Elite Wrestling two weeks back, Fightful Select reported today that The Kingdom's Maria Kanellis, Mike Bennett, and Matt Taven have signed multi-year contracts with the company. However, Wrestling Inc. can confirm that while the trio has been offered those deals, they have yet to sign them, at least not yet. With that said, it sounds like the three former Ring of Honor stars should be signing them soon.
wrestlinginc.com
Top AEW Star Told CM Punk He Was A 'Cancer' After All Out
One locker room leader saw CM Punk as a growing problem backstage. Fightful Select has reported that after all the chaos took place during All Out weekend, Chris Jericho approached Punk to tell him that he was "cancer" to the locker room and a detriment to the company's well-being. After those comments Punk reportedly told Jericho something to the effect that it wasn't his business and that he needed to leave.
wrestlinginc.com
Solo Sikoa On Possible WWE Royal Rumble Confrontation With Roman Reigns
The Royal Rumble is only a few months away and will officially kick off WrestleMania season. The winner of the men's Royal Rumble match may receive a match against Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39, should he still be the champion. At the current moment, Reigns is surrounded by a faction that helps him hang onto WWE's top prizes, The Bloodline, which contains Sami Zayn, Paul Heyman, and his three real-life cousins, The Usos, and Solo Sikoa. Former "WWE NXT" North American Champion Sikoa, who is the newest member of The Bloodline, was recently asked whether he would challenge Reigns for his championship gold if he wins the Royal Rumble.
wrestlinginc.com
AEW Employees Comment On Working With Chris Jericho
Things seem to be settling down in AEW, after several months of chaos reported backstage. On this week's episode of "AEW Unrestricted," hosts Aubrey Edwards and Tony Schiavone caught up after several weeks off from the podcast, discussing some of the latest onscreen and offscreen developments in AEW. One of the topics that came up was the leadership of Chris Jericho, with both hosts elaborating on his position in the company and what it's like to work alongside him.
wrestlinginc.com
Sting Had His Reasons For Not Signing With WWE Until 2014
Sting is a true icon of professional wrestling who has always found a way to keep pace with the ever-changing industry. From his surfer gimmick and the vaunted Crow-styled antihero to his legendary TNA/Impact Wrestling run, The Man They Call Sting has seen and done it all, maintaining a consistent sense of professionalism through it all.
Comments / 1