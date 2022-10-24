Code Talker's granddaughter honors his legacy at Marine Corps marathon

Dawn Manuelito is readying her body, and mind Sunday prepping for a mission to honor not only her Native American heritage but a family legacy of courage.

“It’s something I’m supposed to do, and the time is now,” said Manuelito.

Next Sunday, Manuelito will join tens of thousands in Washington D.C. for the Marina Corps Marathon. A 26-mile race in memory of a man who helped shape who she is today.

“He served our country, he served it in a bigger way than most people can even understand or fathom,” said Manuelito.

In 1942, as the world descended into war, the U.S. Marines turned to an unlikely group to help keep critical communications secret. Manuelito's grandfather James C. Manuelito was one of 29 Navajo Soldiers selected to create an unbreakable code.

“He wasn’t one to say he’s this war hero, he wasn’t that person, it wasn’t of pride or ego or anything, it was again the understanding that’s what he did, he did it for our home, for Mother Earth,” said Manuelito.

Next weekend she’ll run for him and all of the code talkers — representing indigenous people and their sacrifices with every stride.

Her grandfather passed away in 1984. At this moment, there are only three remaining code talkers alive today.

“The way the rest of the world won't forget about what they did is by people like us standing up and being that voice for our own people,” said Manuelito.

While she’s trained hard for this moment, running hundreds of miles, the emotions will certainly run high, especially at mile 12. Called the remembrance mile, posters of code talkers including her grandpa will line the route.

“I’m gonna take a moment, I’m gonna take a moment to honor him,” said Manuelito through tears. "For me it’s like remember why they went, to give us what we take for granted.”

She’s now taking his lead to stand tall and speak loudly about the true stories of her ancestors in a race to preserve their legacy.

“Shinali, this one’s for you, it really is,” said Manuelito.

If you’d like to follow her journey as well as contribute to her cause, click here.