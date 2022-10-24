Scott is an 8-year-old boy who lives in the North district of the county. He is the youngest of several siblings and is the only male in the household. Scott really likes school and math is his favorite subject. Scott says he has never been bowling but if he gets a mentor, that is something he would really like to try. He spends his time playing basketball, going to the park, riding his bicycle and kicking around a soccer ball. He also likes to fish and go to the movies. His favorite place to eat is the China Buffet.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, IN ・ 4 HOURS AGO