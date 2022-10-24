Read full article on original website
Local Record: Oct. 29, 2022
• Warrant served in the 300 block of Binford Street — 2:01 a.m. • William John Schweitzer Jr., 47, Crawfordsville, was arrested on two counts of failure to appear — 2:36 a.m. • Property damage at Vermont Street and Darlington Avenue — 7:09 a.m. • Domestic disturbance...
Myers guilty on neglect charge
After 5 1/2 hours of deliberation Thursday, a jury found a Crawfordsville man responsible for causing catastrophic injuries to his girlfriend’s infant daughter in 2019. A jury of seven women and five men listened to three days of testimony in Montgomery Circuit Court before delivering their verdict in the case against 30-year-old Dylan T. Myers.
Project Swaddle receives grant to extend services
Project Swaddle is receiving a grant from the Indiana State Department of Health to expand services. On Wednesday, members of the Board of Public Works & Safety approved the $444,390 grant. Funds will be used to expand services to women outside of the Franciscan Health Network. “This grant will allow...
Johnson to lead Free Clinic
David W. Johnson has been chosen as the first dedicated chief executive for the Montgomery County Free Clinic. Johnson will work with the board of directors to oversee clinic operations, community outreach, fundraising, as well as nonprofit and medical practice compliance measures. He will lead over a dozen volunteers and staff members to fulfill the organization’s mission: to provide high-quality medical and dental care to residents of Montgomery County who lack insurance and would otherwise go without basic health care.
Phillip Eugene Sorrels
Phillip Eugene Sorrels, 85, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022. He was born June 12, 1937, at Crawfordsville, to Dwight and Bertha (Douglas) Sorrels. After graduating from Alamo High School, he enlisted and served his country in the U.S. Navy from 1955 to 1958. Returning to the Crawfordsville area, he married and raised his family, attended Freedom Baptist Church, worked as a hoist operator and retired from RR Donnelley & Sons with 37 years of service. He resided the last few years at the Indiana Veteran’s Home in West Lafayette.
Jury hears from medical experts
A physician and child abuse expert from Riley Children’s Hospital believes the trauma and injuries sustained by three-month-old Charlie Marshall in August of 2019 happened quickly, and would have proved fatal without the immediate, life-saving care she received. Dr. Roberta Hibbard was one of four medical providers to offer...
Early voting picks up steam
With the General Election less than two weeks away Montgomery County voters have been taking advantage of early voting. The number of daily voters has been increasing to 100 per day as Nov. 8 draws closer. “We have been gaining every day on the number of people using early voting,”...
Barbara ‘Barb’ Joan (Miers) Cook
Barbara “Barb” Joan (Miers) Cook, 74, of Fishers, and formerly of Crawfordsville, passed away Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, at her home. She was born July 17, 1948, at Greensburg, as the first daughter of Emerson and Joan (Jackson) Miers. Barbara was a 1966 graduate of Burney High School...
Fall leaf collection is underway in Crawfordsville
Fall has come around once again, and with the changing season comes the downpour of our beautiful foliage to collect from our lawns. If you are gathering your leaves from your yard, be sure to follow these simple steps to ensure that the City of Crawfordsville’s Street Department can collect your leaves this fall.
County starts plan to deal with commercial solar projects
An effort to better define and regulate corporate solar energy systems was approved at Wednesday during a meeting of the Montgomery County Plan Commission. Upon the recommendation of County Attorney Dan Taylor, the commission asked Taylor to proceed with drawing up a plan that will enhance requirements for permitting large solar projects.
Janet Sue Caudill
Janet Sue Caudill, 77, of Russellville went to be with the Lord on Oct. 26, 2022, at Hickory Creek in Greencastle. She was born May 13, 1945, at Waynetown, to the late Jake and Oveta “Bernice” (Allen) Williams. On June 23, 1963, she married Ernest Caudill at Crawfordsville. He preceded her in death March 26, 2022.
Halloween Happenings
• The Science of Brains — 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Carnegie Museum of Montgomery County,. 222 S. Washington St. Free, family event. Hands-on activities. Candy distributed. Costumes welcome. • Crawfordsville School Transportation Trunk or Treat — 4-6 p.m. Saturday, Bus Barn parking lot (Hoover Field). • Trunk or Treat...
Loretta L. Hunsinger Haas
Loretta L. Hunsinger Haas, 89, of Lafayette and formerly of Wingate, passed away peacefully at 6:10 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, in her home, surrounded by family. Arrangements are incomplete at Family and Friends Funeral Home of Wingate.
David L. South
David L. South, 80, of Veedersburg passed away at 1:03 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022, at Ben Hur Nursing Home in Crawfordsville. David was born Nov. 16, 1941, at Indianapolis, the son of Cecil M and Mary A. (Houk) South. He married Colleen Dalton on Dec. 22, 1963 in Clay City, Indiana.
Boy, 8, hopes for mentor
Scott is an 8-year-old boy who lives in the North district of the county. He is the youngest of several siblings and is the only male in the household. Scott really likes school and math is his favorite subject. Scott says he has never been bowling but if he gets a mentor, that is something he would really like to try. He spends his time playing basketball, going to the park, riding his bicycle and kicking around a soccer ball. He also likes to fish and go to the movies. His favorite place to eat is the China Buffet.
Simply one of the state’s best
It’s scary to think what Addison Meadows might accomplish these next two years. The Southmont sophomore just concluded another historic season by being back at the IHSAA State Finals for a second straight year. In doing so she placed tied for 28th and with her performance earned All-State honors, the first girls golfer in school history to do so. In her first two seasons with the Mounties she holds almost every school record there is.
Mounties ready for duel with No. 1 Linton-Stockton
The easy part is out of the way for Southmont football. The now 7-3 Mounties cruised to a dominating 31-0 win over North Knox in last week’s Class 2A Sectional 37 opener. Now the real test is here, but the Mounties aren’t backing down from it. With a berth in sectional championship game on the line, Southmont now squares off against the No. 1 team in Class 2A in the 10-0 Linton-Stockton Miners.
Mounties comeback falls short vs No. 1 Miners
Rushing: SM Wyatt Woodall 17-65, Carson Chadd 9-53, Nick Scott 7-1, Kyler McCandless 1-7, Kion Cornelius 1-(-1); LS Walters 11-60, Gennicks 15-243, Johns 13-46, Voightschild 5-16 Receiving: SM Carson Chadd 7-73, Kyler McCandless 3-153, Wyatt Woodall 3-12, Kion Cornelius 1-6, EJ Brewer 1-15; LS Webb 1-26, Oliver 1-36 Passing: SM...
North to present fun version of Romeo and Juliet
Even if you do not like green eggs and ham, local theater buffs will enjoy the North Montgomery Theater Troup production of The Seussification of Romeo & Juliet. The show opens at 7 p.m. tonight with performances also scheduled at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Performances are in the North Montgomery High School auditorium.
