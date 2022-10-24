Read full article on original website
WDAM-TV
Canton brothers arrested in Forrest Co. on narcotics, firearms charges
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Two brothers were arrested in Forrest County Wednesday night after law enforcement agencies conducted a search warrant. According to the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office, the Hattiesburg Police Department, the 12th Judicial District Narcotics Enforcement Team and the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics assisted the sheriff’s office in executing the warrant at a home on North 38th Avenue in Hattiesburg as a part of a joint investigation.
WDAM-TV
Jones Co. woman faces charges after being pulled over driving stolen vehicle
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A 66-year-old woman was arrested in Jones County on multiple charges after a traffic stop Tuesday. According to Jones County Sheriff’s Department Narcotics Division Sgt. Jake Driskell, Deborah Williams, of Laurel, was driving a stolen vehicle when she was pulled over by Deputy Bradley Boyd around the intersection of Freedom Road and Township Road.
WDAM-TV
Lumberton police arrest man for attacking mayor
LUMBERTON, Miss. (WDAM) - The Lumberton Police Department responded to a call on north 8th street around 8 o’clock Friday morning and it ended in one man being charged with a felony. Lumberton Mayor Quincy Rogers was at his home this morning when 58-year-old Robert Singleton reportedly attacked the...
WDAM-TV
Suspect wanted in Wednesday shooting in Laurel
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Laurel Police Department is seeking a suspect involved in a shooting incident that happened in Laurel Wednesday. According to LPD, officers responded to West Jackson Street on a shooting complaint at approximately 1:31 p.m. On the scene, officers located a man suffering from a single...
WLOX
One man dead following officer involved shooting in Vancleave
VANCLEAVE, Miss. (WLOX) - A man was shot to death in Vancleave Friday evening in an incident involving a Jackson County Sheriff’s deputy. It happened around 5 p.m. near Brad-AI Drive. According to Sheriff Mike Ezell, deputies were responding to a call about a man shooting in the neighborhood....
WDAM-TV
Man wanted in Dragon House shooting investigation turns self in
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A 23-year-old man wanted by the Hattiesburg Police Department on two counts of aggravated assault turned himself in. According to HPD, Tyreque Jones turned himself in on Thursday. Jones had two arrest warrants sworn against him in connection with a Saturday morning shooting at the Dragon...
Man crashes into Columbia store, takes alcohol and tobacco: police
COLUMBIA, Miss. (WHLT) – Columbia police are asking for the public’s help to identify a man wanted for sealing alcohol and tobacco from a store early Tuesday morning. Police said the man was seen entering the Shell station parking lot when he crashed his car through the front doors of the store. Police said the […]
wxxv25.com
Four wanted for felony crimes in Gautier
Gautier police are asking for help locating four people wanted for separate felony crimes. Shelby Hines is wanted for commercial burglary. Aaron Brewer is wanted for residential burglary. Gregory Davis is wanted for embezzlement. Breanne Ladd is wanted for forgery. If you have information regarding where any of these people...
WDAM-TV
Man injured during afternoon shooting on Mable Street, according to HPD
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Police in Hattiesburg are asking for the public’s help as an investigation into a Friday afternoon shooting has begun. According to Hattiesburg Police Department spokesman Ryan Moore, officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 100 block of Mable Street just after 2 p.m.
WDAM-TV
2 felony warrants issued in Dragon House shooting
HATTIESBURG Miss. (WDAM) - A 23-year-old Rawls Springs man is wanted by Hattiesburg police on two counts of aggravated assault. Tyreque Jones had two arrest warrants sworn against him in connection with a Saturday morning shooting at the Dragon House Bar & Grill, 6131, U.S. 49,. Two men were injured...
WDAM-TV
Traffic signal replaced after 2-vehicle collision broke pole Wednesday
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A traffic signal is being replaced after a two-vehicle collision broke a pole Wednesday afternoon. Traffic on Veterans Memorial Drive going south to Purvis (Highway 11) was closed due to the collision. According to the Hattiesburg Police Department, one person suffered moderate injuries. Traffic traveling south,...
Mississippi man faces federal charges after threatening mail carrier with gun
A Mississippi man has been arrested after he reportedly threatened a US postal carrier with a gun. WXXV News 25 in Gulport reports that Rusty S. Holloway of Gulfport has been charged with forcibly assaulting, resisting, opposing, impeding, intimidating or interfering with a postal employee. On Oct. 20, 2022, Holloway...
Police: Mississippi man dies after being ejected from wreck on interstate
A Mississippi man died after being involved in a single-vehicle collision along Interstate 59 in Picayune Friday evening. Picayune Police Chief Joe Quave said officers were called to the area of Interstate 59 close to exit 6 at 6:37 p.m. on Oct. 21, 2022 after a northbound Ford SUV left the road on the right hand side, rolled over several times and ejected the driver. Quave said the vehicle was only occupied by the driver, and no other vehicles were reported to have been involved.
Woman found guilty in death of Carl the Rooster
OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WJTV) – A woman was found guilty of animal cruelty in the killing of the unofficial mascot of Ocean Springs, Carl the Rooster. The Sun Herald reported Judge Calvin Taylor decided the guilty verdict for Kendra Shaffer after the trial on Wednesday, October 26. Shaffer will be sentenced at a later date. […]
WDAM-TV
Lamar motorists to see delays due to upcoming road projects
LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Lamar County motorists may soon experience some traffic delays along parts of Oak Grove and Lincoln roads. Beginning Monday, the first phase of an asphalt repair and overlay project will begin on Oak Grove Road. It’ll run from the intersection of Lincoln Road to Old...
WDAM-TV
Suspect, victims identified in Laurel shooting investigation
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) -The Laurel Police Department needs your help locating a suspect in the shooting that left two people dead and one injured at noon Monday. According to LPD, 19-year-old Ronald Buckley, of Laurel, has been identified as a suspect in this investigation. He is being sought on two counts of murder and one count of aggravated assault.
WDAM-TV
Jones County Sheriff’s Department offering free fingerprinting for children
ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - A new scanning system donated to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department should allow for a quick and assured children’s identification system. JCSD received a digital fingerprint scanning system and printer as a donation from PROtec Security, LLC, in Laurel. The integrated biometrics device system...
Forrest County Sheriff’s Office makes policy changes after fatal shooting
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – The Forrest County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) is making some changes after a man was shot and killed by a deputy in July. The man was killed on Thursday, July 14 in the 300 block of South Chancellor Avenue in Hattiesburg. He was being served with a writ that would commit him […]
Boil water notice issued for 160 Perry County customers
PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Officials with N.E. Perry Utility issued a boil water notice for 160 customers. The following areas are affected: Highway 42 West Camp 8 to city limits Harvey Malone Road David Harrison Road Jess Newell Road Eastside Church Road Jim Newell Road Cochran Road All connections south to Gaines Creek Brewer […]
Louisiana grocery chain plans to bring up to 200 jobs, new store to Mississippi small town
Within the next year and half to two years, a new grocery store will be setting up shop in Picayune, Rouses. The Louisiana based grocery chain recently purchased the River Ridge Shopping Center in Picayune, located at exit 6 off of Highway 43 north, where the north Winn-Dixie location used to be before both locations in Picayune closed years ago.
