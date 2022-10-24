Read full article on original website
Underdogs defiant ahead of Women's Rugby World Cup's final 8
WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Quarterfinal match-ups at the Women’s Rugby World Cup appear to promise one-sided matches and a predicted meeting in the semifinals of the four top-ranked teams — England, France, New Zealand and Canada. Defending champion and host New Zealand on Saturday will play...
France beats Italy, into Women's Rugby World Cup semifinals
Winger Joanna Grisez scored a try in the first two minutes and added two more late for a hat trick which lifted France to a 39-3 win over Italy Saturday in the first quarterfinal at the Women’s Rugby World Cup at Whangarei, New Zealand. The final score hid the...
Palmeiras beat Boca Juniors to win women's Copa Libertadores
SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazil's Palmeiras won its first women's Copa Libertadores title after beating Argentina's Boca Juniors 4-1 in the decider on Friday at the Casa Blanca Stadium in Quito, Ecuadro. Ary Borges opened the scoring for the Brazilians in the fifth minute but Brisa Priori levelled eight...
