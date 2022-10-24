A Seemingly Unexpected Alteration To A Cutscene In Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Created By Monolith Soft May Has A More Profound Significance Than Initially Meets The Eye

The fantastic role-playing video game Persona 5 Royal is finally available for purchase on the Nintendo Switch and Xbox One Series X consoles, and it’s just as enjoyable as it was when it was introduced to the market in early 2019. However, even while it is, for the most part, the same game as before, it appears that the new-generation edition of the game includes one extremely significant piece of data that has caused a particular group of Persona fans to be divided for a considerable amount of time: Joker’s real name.

6 DAYS AGO