Guadalupe County, TX

CBS Austin

U.S. Marshals Searching For Woman Wanted on Drug Charges

AUSTIN, Texas — Rose Baker, 43, was arrested in Del Rio, TX in 2020 on a charge of dangerous drugs. Shortly after her release - she tested positive for meth and hasn't been seen since. U.S. Marshals have every reason to believe she's now in the Central Texas area.
AUSTIN, TX
KCEN

Storm causes power outages and damage throughout Central Texas

BELL COUNTY, Texas — Severe thunderstorms and tornado warnings plagued Central Texas late Oct. 24, causing damages and power outages. KCEN received footage from sources in Copperas Cove, Moffat, Kempner and Temple showing large-sized hail falling in huge quantities. Incredibly strong winds were also reported, causing damages in places...
TEXAS STATE
KSAT 12

Ex-bookkeeper arrested for stealing more than $185,000 from San Antonio homebuilder, records show

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio woman has been arrested for stealing more than $185,000 from a homebuilder while she worked as a bookkeeper, according to court records. Daniella Zuniga Vasquez, 49, was charged with money laundering between $150,000 and $300,000, and misapplication of fiduciary property/property of a financial institution of $150,000, records with the Bexar County Jail show.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

'We're pleading for help': San Antonio neighbors say one man is behind a string of violence at local townhomes

SAN ANTONIO — Neighbors in a northeast side community say they are living a nightmare, and they say it’s all because of one man who refuses to leave. According to online court records, Jonathan Cruz Castro was out on bond for other felony charges when he was arrested Wednesday for attacking a man at The St. Charles Townhomes near Loop 410 and Harry Wurzbach.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
seguintoday.com

Big Red Barn doors to open for Pecan Fest Fun

(Seguin) — The doors of the Big Red Barn which also includes the Texas Pecan Museum will be opening during this weekend’s community wide Pecan Fest and Heritage Days. The Big Red Barn officially known as The Texas Agricultural Education & Heritage Center is announcing its full slate of activities on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
SEGUIN, TX
KTSA

Potentially severe storms to impact San Antonio, Austin

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The greater San Antonio and Austin areas could see potentially severe weather Monday. The National Weather Service said the remnants of Tropical Storm Roslyn, a cold front, and an upper level low will bring multiple chances for showers and storms throughout the day. The...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
seguintoday.com

Monroe Joseph “Flamingo Joe” Engbrock, Jr.

Monroe Joseph “Flamingo Joe” Engbrock, Jr., age 71, of Seguin Texas passed away on October 23, 2022. Joe was an only child born to Gladys (Troell) and Monroe Joseph Engbrock of Seguin on August 29, 1951. He is preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by...
SEGUIN, TX
CBS Austin

Popular Texas restaurant destroyed in fire

HILL COUNTRY, Texas (WOAI) — The beloved Hillbillyz of Texas restaurant was destroyed by a major fire on Tuesday, according to fire crews. Hillbillyz is located just 17 miles outside of Boerne. Several departments, including firefighters from Kendalia, Sisterdale, Bergheim, Boerne, and Waring were called to battle the blaze.
BOERNE, TX
KSAT 12

Off-duty Bexar County Sheriff’s deputy arrested on family violence charge

SAN ANTONIO – An off-duty Bexar County Sheriff’s deputy was arrested Monday morning for assault after a violent argument with her boyfriend at their home, BCSO confirmed. According to Bexar County Sheriff’s Office officials, 29-year-old Angelica Flores got into a verbal argument with her boyfriend, which then became physical when Flores allegedly struck her boyfriend in the face with her elbow.
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
fox7austin.com

5 officers on administrative leave following shooting at North Austin restaurant

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting in North Austin. APD says the shooting happened on North Lamar near Peyton Gin Road. Police got the call around 9:30 p.m. on October 23 about a man with a face covering pointing a gun at a caller. The suspect left the scene by the time officers got there.
AUSTIN, TX
seguintoday.com

Gregory Allen Huston

Gregory Allen Huston joined the Lord on Sunday, October 23, 2022, at the age of 52. Services will be held at Goetz Funeral Home on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. following the viewing that will begin at 9:00 a.m. Interment with Military Honors will follow at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery.
SEGUIN, TX

