For the first time since 2019, South Florida women’s soccer lost the War on I-4. The Bulls dropped the final game of the regular season 2-0 against UCF on Thursday at home. The Bulls (8-8, 5-3 AAC) struggled to maintain possession of the ball in the first half. USF was frequently dispossessed on the ball and had a tough time stringing together a series of passes. UCF (9-2-4, 7-0-1 AAC) played much calmer and were able to establish a control of the pace of the game.

TAMPA, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO