Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Oracle
Bulls fall in War on I-4, but secure No. 2 seed
For the first time since 2019, South Florida women’s soccer lost the War on I-4. The Bulls dropped the final game of the regular season 2-0 against UCF on Thursday at home. The Bulls (8-8, 5-3 AAC) struggled to maintain possession of the ball in the first half. USF was frequently dispossessed on the ball and had a tough time stringing together a series of passes. UCF (9-2-4, 7-0-1 AAC) played much calmer and were able to establish a control of the pace of the game.
Oracle
Pineros-Mayorga scores first career goal against Memphis
USF men’s soccer got its second win of the week Friday night in its 2-0 victory over Memphis in Corbett Stadium. This was just a few days after the team’s 2-1 win Tuesday against No. 22 Charlotte. The first half of the game was intense as the Bulls...
Oracle
OPINION: USF students, vote Crist in November
The 2022 Florida gubernatorial race is on. An Oct. 21 poll by FAU shows incumbent Gov. Ron DeSantis leading Congressman Charlie Crist by 11 points. DeSantis has had his time in the sun, which he’s spent eroding civil liberties and cashing checks from the development companies pricing Florida natives out of their homes. Crist is the future that Florida’s students should vote for on Nov. 8.
Oracle
WUSF’s ‘All Night Jazz’ listeners protest its removal from the air
While driving from the Miami International Airport to Tampa, adjunct professor Pablo Arencibia turned on the radio and listened to All Night Jazz for the first time. “I heard about this program even before I put my foot on Florida,” Arencibia, who organized the event, said. “[All Night Jazz] was probably the first station I stopped by the dial when I just entered the highway here in Tampa.”
Comments / 0