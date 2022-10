URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS. * WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. * WHERE...Portions of the Gulf of Mexico. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small...

1 HOUR AGO