Cherry Creek Cellars Hosts First Book Club Meeting November 3rd, 2022Tracy StengelBrooklyn, MI
Michigan witness photographs UFO flying out of 'portal'Roger MarshTecumseh, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Field Hockey: No. 18 Buckeyes fall to No. 6 Michigan 3-1 on the roadThe LanternAnn Arbor, MI
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State sweeps rivalry match over Michigan in front of sellout crowdThe LanternColumbus, OH
Michigan Daily
When Michigan takes on Michigan State, so much more than just the game will be at play
From the outside, this game may seem innocuous. Michigan, the No. 4 team in the nation and a program with national title aspirations, will host a 3-4 Michigan State team that is as inconsistent as it is flawed. A three-touchdown spread in favor of the Wolverines and the Spartans’ lack of success this season would tell you that you might not even need to watch the second half.
Michigan Daily
Michigan’s speed proves to be too much for Western in narrow 5-4 victory
Right from the start of Friday night’s game, it was very clear what the No. 17 Western Michigan hockey team’s (5-2 overall) prerogative was against No. 4 Michigan (6-1). The Broncos were looking to force a naturally dynamic squad to play slow. And for large portions of the...
Michigan Daily
Michigan struggles to keep up, falls to Ohio State in straight sets
Ball tempo — the set timing and speed — is fundamental to the success of a volleyball team’s offense. It determines how fast the attacker takes their approach and how quickly they make contact with the ball. It also impacts how fast the blockers move and how quickly the defense responds to an attack.
Legendary Ohio State Player Reveals Why He Spurned Michigan
In the 1980s, wide receiver Cris Carter emerged as one of the greatest receivers in Ohio State history, setting records and still ranking among the most prolific Buckeyes ever. But despite being born and raised in Ohio, there was a time where Michigan was very much on Carter's radar. Appearing...
Michigan Daily
New arrivals for Michigan baseball
Despite the transfer portal deadline looming and recruits committing elsewhere, Michigan coach Tracy Smith assembled a team that filled the Michigan baseball team’s apparent holes. After two fall ball exhibition games, which were purposefully 18 innings and 17 innings, respectively, it became apparent that the Wolverines in 2023 will...
Michigan Daily
Michigan looking to contain Michigan State’s offensive attack
Michigan may be a heavy favorite against Michigan State this weekend, but the Wolverines have learned the last two years that they can’t take their opponent lightly. The Spartans, though, aren’t just banking on dumb luck to keep them in the rivalry matchup. While their offense has been far from dominant, they have a formula that works if the defense isn’t ready for it — one that relies on the deep ball.
Michigan Daily
Michigan’s wide receivers are looking to impact the rivalry in more ways than one
It was almost a year ago now — when then-freshman Andrel Anthony had one of those coming out games against in-state rival Michigan State. After not registering a single catch in his four prior games, Anthony exploded for six receptions, 155 yards and two touchdowns. Afterward, Anthony continued to...
Michigan Daily
Dueling Columns: The Michigan Daily vs. The State News
In the week leading up to the Michigan-Michigan State football game each year, writers from The Michigan Daily and the student newspaper at Michigan State exchange columns. You can find this year’s installment below, starting with The Daily and followed by The State News. Nicholas Stoll, co-Managing Sports Editor,...
Michigan RB Donovan Edwards retweets anti-Semitic comment
A Michigan football player is facing criticism ahead of Saturday’s big game against Michigan State because of his social media activity. Donovan Edwards, a sophomore running back, retweeted an anti-Semitic comment in the wake of the Kanye West scandal. The tweet came from an account with the handle @TheXFilmXLord. The tweet was a broad, negative generalization that said “Jewish people will literally tell you that they want you to kill your own and humiliate your women simply because they have children to feed.”
College Football World Reacts To Troubling Michigan Player News
Michigan running back Donovan Edwards is under fire this week for sharing an antisemetic tweet. Edwards reposted a tweet that said: "Jewish people will literally tell you that they want you to kill your own and humiliate your women simply because they have children to feed." The Wolverines have not...
Michigan Daily
Letter to the Editor: Suspend Donovan Edwards
As a University of Michigan graduate, former member of the Michigan Marching Band and a lifelong Wolverine fan, I am saddened by the retweet from Michigan running back Donovan Edwards’s account of a clip containing virulent antisemitism from Kanye West, with the caption “Jewish people will literally tell you that they want you to kill your own and humiliate your women simply because they have children to feed.” There is no place at the University for racism and antisemitism.
Michigan Daily
Midterms Matter
Many voters only focus on presidential elections when, in reality, it is state and local elections that have a larger impact on our daily lives. The importance of down-ballot elections is evident this year in Michigan, where voters will vote on everything from the governor to two of the University of Michigan Regents and a proposal to legalize abortion in Michigan. These elections are even more crucial given the dangerous anti-choice election deniers on the ballot for some of Michigan’s key elected positions. They are too important for young people to sit out, especially with important issues around abortion rights and preserving the integrity of our democratic institutions. That is why students need to use their voices and vote to play an active role in shaping the future that we want to see.
Michigan Daily
Michigan merch and the mystique of “going away”
I, like many University of Michigan students, have amassed a collection of Michigan merch. T-shirts, hoodies, flannel pajama pants, beanies: you name it, I have it. Despite this, I rarely wear my merch outside of my dorm. I won’t say that I never do — I am guilty of occasionally repping on game days, or if I wake up 15 minutes before my class on North Campus and need something to wear — but my merch is mostly relegated to lounge wear and laundry days. That is, with one notable exception: weekends when I travel home.
Watch replay: Whitmer, Dixon in second Michigan governor debate on October 25
Click here to watch the gubernatorial debate live. The second debate between Michigan's major candidates for governor, Democrat Gretchen Whitmer and Republican Tudor Dixon, will take place at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Oakland University in Rochester. ...
Michigan Daily
Op-Ed: Wasting away
Credited as the most educated city in the United States, Ann Arbor is home to over 50,000 students, exceptional professors and a top Environment and Sustainability School. With an educated populace of this caliber, it is no shock the University of Michigan has sustainability goals to help combat the irreversible global warming threshold we are set to pass by 2027. That said, the University’s waste sustainability goal of reducing waste sent to landfills by 40% by 2025 is shockingly lower than other top institutions. For example, Stanford University has a zero waste goal by 2030, meaning they want to reach a 90% waste diversion rate in just 10 years.
Michigan Daily
Op-Ed: Stop Ben Shapiro from Speaking at the University of Michigan
On Sept. 22, the Young Americans for Freedom chapter at the University of Michigan announced they were inviting Ben Shapiro to speak at the University of Michigan Rackham Graduate School on Nov. 15th. Shapiro, a divisive political commentator, has based his entire career on promoting extremely anti-abortion, transphobic, Islamophobic, homophobic, racist and misogynistic views, which are commonly surface-level understandings of race and sociology. His opinions, which include blaming critical race theory and the Black Lives Matter movement for America’s demise, have furthered division and hate across the nation.
TPD: Woman missing from west Toledo home, possibly picked up by man
TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from an unrelated story that aired on Oct. 21, 2022. Police are searching for Amanda Snapp, a woman who was last seen in front of her west Toledo home. In a tweet, Toledo police said Snapp was last seen in...
Michigan Closing In On One Last Daylight Saving Time?
You may have already noticed that it is already getting dark earlier. We won't see the sun past 8 pm until spring. Get ready Lansing, in a couple of weeks were are about to fall back. Daylight saving time is coming to an end for 2022. After next year, it could become a permanent thing in Michigan.
This Michigan Bakery Serves The Best Bread In The Entire State
Here's where you can find it.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Jason Carr: Enough with the Grosse Pointes already
Can we just stop with the whole Grosse Pointes nonsense?. First off, how the heck do you spell it/them? Gross Point? Grosse Pointe? Graus Poynt? I’m tired already. Ugh. In Miami there’s the city, Miami Beach and South Beach. That’s it. And Miami is a major metropolis! There’s no Miami Woods. There’s no Miami Farms.
