As I sit down to write this column, a familiar war is raging inside my head. I’m exhausted and am in major need of a nap, but also have a growing list of midterms to study for and papers to write. Often, I feel as though I’m being pulled in 20,000 different directions at once. Free time is rare to begin with, and when I do decide to take that fleeting, beautiful break, I tend to feel a painful stab of guilt. How can I complain about being so stressed all the time, and then take a break at a time when I could be productive?

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO