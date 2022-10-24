Read full article on original website
Michigan Daily
Michigan’s speed proves to be too much for Western in narrow 5-4 victory
Right from the start of Friday night’s game, it was very clear what the No. 17 Western Michigan hockey team’s (5-2 overall) prerogative was against No. 4 Michigan (6-1). The Broncos were looking to force a naturally dynamic squad to play slow. And for large portions of the...
Michigan Daily
Michigan struggles to keep up, falls to Ohio State in straight sets
Ball tempo — the set timing and speed — is fundamental to the success of a volleyball team’s offense. It determines how fast the attacker takes their approach and how quickly they make contact with the ball. It also impacts how fast the blockers move and how quickly the defense responds to an attack.
Michigan Daily
New arrivals for Michigan baseball
Despite the transfer portal deadline looming and recruits committing elsewhere, Michigan coach Tracy Smith assembled a team that filled the Michigan baseball team’s apparent holes. After two fall ball exhibition games, which were purposefully 18 innings and 17 innings, respectively, it became apparent that the Wolverines in 2023 will...
Michigan Daily
Behind Enemy Lines: Michigan State
Entering Saturday, the No. 4 Michigan football team is heavily favored against a limping 3-4 Michigan State. But as the Wolverines know first hand: in this rivalry, anything is possible. What are the Spartans’ keys to a potential victory? In a rough season, what are Michigan State’s strengths, what are...
Michigan Daily
When Michigan takes on Michigan State, so much more than just the game will be at play
From the outside, this game may seem innocuous. Michigan, the No. 4 team in the nation and a program with national title aspirations, will host a 3-4 Michigan State team that is as inconsistent as it is flawed. A three-touchdown spread in favor of the Wolverines and the Spartans’ lack of success this season would tell you that you might not even need to watch the second half.
Michigan Daily
Michigan’s wide receivers are looking to impact the rivalry in more ways than one
It was almost a year ago now — when then-freshman Andrel Anthony had one of those coming out games against in-state rival Michigan State. After not registering a single catch in his four prior games, Anthony exploded for six receptions, 155 yards and two touchdowns. Afterward, Anthony continued to...
Michigan Daily
Dueling Columns: The Michigan Daily vs. The State News
In the week leading up to the Michigan-Michigan State football game each year, writers from The Michigan Daily and the student newspaper at Michigan State exchange columns. You can find this year’s installment below, starting with The Daily and followed by The State News. Nicholas Stoll, co-Managing Sports Editor,...
Michigan Daily
Letter to the Editor: Suspend Donovan Edwards
As a University of Michigan graduate, former member of the Michigan Marching Band and a lifelong Wolverine fan, I am saddened by the retweet from Michigan running back Donovan Edwards’s account of a clip containing virulent antisemitism from Kanye West, with the caption “Jewish people will literally tell you that they want you to kill your own and humiliate your women simply because they have children to feed.” There is no place at the University for racism and antisemitism.
Michigan Daily
Michigan merch and the mystique of “going away”
I, like many University of Michigan students, have amassed a collection of Michigan merch. T-shirts, hoodies, flannel pajama pants, beanies: you name it, I have it. Despite this, I rarely wear my merch outside of my dorm. I won’t say that I never do — I am guilty of occasionally repping on game days, or if I wake up 15 minutes before my class on North Campus and need something to wear — but my merch is mostly relegated to lounge wear and laundry days. That is, with one notable exception: weekends when I travel home.
Michigan Daily
Op-Ed: Wasting away
Credited as the most educated city in the United States, Ann Arbor is home to over 50,000 students, exceptional professors and a top Environment and Sustainability School. With an educated populace of this caliber, it is no shock the University of Michigan has sustainability goals to help combat the irreversible global warming threshold we are set to pass by 2027. That said, the University’s waste sustainability goal of reducing waste sent to landfills by 40% by 2025 is shockingly lower than other top institutions. For example, Stanford University has a zero waste goal by 2030, meaning they want to reach a 90% waste diversion rate in just 10 years.
Michigan Daily
U-M alum launches Peervine to let students share information, connect after pandemic-marred years
The University of Michigan’s social media scene has no shortage of social forums. From YikYak to Reddit, these platforms have provided students an anonymous way to express their opinion on everything from mental health to philanthropic rushing. This fall, U-M alum Ish Baid launched Peervine, a new kind of social network intended to help enhance the student experience and student-to-student communication.
Michigan Daily
Op-Ed: Stop Ben Shapiro from Speaking at the University of Michigan
On Sept. 22, the Young Americans for Freedom chapter at the University of Michigan announced they were inviting Ben Shapiro to speak at the University of Michigan Rackham Graduate School on Nov. 15th. Shapiro, a divisive political commentator, has based his entire career on promoting extremely anti-abortion, transphobic, Islamophobic, homophobic, racist and misogynistic views, which are commonly surface-level understandings of race and sociology. His opinions, which include blaming critical race theory and the Black Lives Matter movement for America’s demise, have furthered division and hate across the nation.
Michigan Daily
Free time is not wasteful, but necessary
As I sit down to write this column, a familiar war is raging inside my head. I’m exhausted and am in major need of a nap, but also have a growing list of midterms to study for and papers to write. Often, I feel as though I’m being pulled in 20,000 different directions at once. Free time is rare to begin with, and when I do decide to take that fleeting, beautiful break, I tend to feel a painful stab of guilt. How can I complain about being so stressed all the time, and then take a break at a time when I could be productive?
Michigan Daily
Survivors’, University attorneys spar over liability, fraud claims in summary disposition hearing
The summary disposition for the civil lawsuit against former University of Michigan lecturer Bruce Conforth was held in Detroit on Wednesday. The lawsuit, which was filed in the Michigan Court of Claims, names the University, the Board of Regents and Conforth as defendants. The plaintiffs, who are eight survivors of Conforth’s sexual assault, allege that the University is liable for the abuse.
Michigan Daily
Former CEO of DTE speaks on career, renewable energy as protestors express disapproval
Around 170 students, faculty and staff gathered in the Robertson Auditorium at the Ross School of Business Wednesday evening for the event “Forging a Career at the Heart of the Climate Challenge: Perspectives from the Front Lines” with Gerry Anderson, former chairman and CEO of DTE Energy. Some members of the University of Michigan and Ann Arbor communities attended the event in protest of Anderson’s tenure as CEO.
