ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Michigan Daily

Jett Howard is more than just his family name

When freshman guard Jett Howard committed to the Michigan men’s basketball program a little over a year ago, he completed the Howard trio for the Wolverines. By now, everyone can tell you all about the Howard family. Juwan Howard — a Fab Five player, NBA star, and now in his fourth season as Michigan’s head coach — is Jett’s dad. And Jace Howard — now a junior guard and team captain — is Jett’s older brother. A trifecta of J names, the Howards seem to be taking over the Wolverines’ roster.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Michigan Daily

Thrust into another new role, Emily Kiser looks to lead

After playing limited minutes in both her freshman and sophomore seasons, fifth-year forward Emily Kiser could have transferred. In her first three seasons, she didn’t start once. Playing behind star post players Naz Hillmon, Hailey Brown and Hallie Thome, she could have accepted her spot on the bench or went to a program where she would see more playing time.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Michigan Daily

Michigan’s freshmen establish ‘incredible’ presence early

When asked about the freshman class towards the end of her press conference at Michigan Media Day on Tuesday, Michigan women’s basketball coach Kim Barnes Arico’s face lit up. “I was hoping somebody would ask about our freshmen,” Barnes Arico said. “I’m so excited to talk about them....
ANN ARBOR, MI
Michigan Daily

Ethan Edwards looking to rejoin team in stride

This past weekend for the No. 4 Michigan hockey team, a familiar face returned to the lineup. On Friday against Lake Superior State, sophomore defenseman Ethan Edwards took the ice for the first time this season. A defensive stalwart last season, Edwards suffered a high ankle sprain that kept him sidelined for the opening month of play.
ANN ARBOR, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy