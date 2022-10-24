‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’ Showrunner Sascha Penn Teases Potential Romance for Raquel After Explosive Season 2 Finale: ‘I Wouldn‘t Rule It Out’

Damian Lewis has described his fledgling music career as a “mini mid-life crisis” in a new interview.The Homeland star has recently started performing as a music artist, and is set to release an album titled Mission Creep.According to Lewis, the release can be described as a “rootsy, jazzy, rock’n’rolly, singer-songwritery-type album”. Speaking to The Guardian in a new interview, Lewis, who is also known for his breakthrough role in the war drama Band of Brothers, reflected on the tradition of actors turning to music.“There’s nothing more annoying than an actor who thinks he’s Bruce Springsteen,” he said. “By the...

39 MINUTES AGO