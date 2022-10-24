‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’ Showrunner Sascha Penn Teases Potential Romance for Raquel After Explosive Season 2 Finale: ‘I Wouldn‘t Rule It Out’

Read full article on original website
Related
I worked out at the referral-only studio that's a favorite of Hailey Baldwin Bieber and Kendall Jenner. It was an intimate experience and I loved it.
Private lessons are rumored to cost $500 at the studio, and clients can book only if referred by someone. The author really enjoyed her experience.
"We Hung A Cross Up And The Weirdness Stopped," And 17 Other Terrifying Stories From People Who've Lived In Haunted Places
"One night, I heard an almighty scream and ran to my sister's room thinking she was hurt. Turned out every lightbulb upstairs had smashed except for one lamp in the hallway. I spoke about hearing voices in the house and my sister said she had heard the same. We both wrote down who we thought it was and swapped papers..."
Luke Evans praises Daniel Craig for evolving 007: ‘We’re not in the Roger Moore era where he sleeps with five women per film’
Luke Evans has praised Daniel Craig’s interpretation of James Bond and credited the recent spate of 007 films starring Craig with evolving the secret agent past his earlier womanising.“We’re not in the Roger Moore [era] where he sleeps with five women per film, that’s not really what he’s about any more,” Evans told The Independent in an interview published on Saturday (29 October). In the most recent Bond films, including Spectre and No Time To Die, the dashing spy with a caddish reputation instead pursues a long-term romance.But Evans, who is among the UK stars tipped to replace...
‘I don’t think I’m Bruce Springsteen’: Damian Lewis says his music career is a ‘mini mid-life crisis’
Damian Lewis has described his fledgling music career as a “mini mid-life crisis” in a new interview.The Homeland star has recently started performing as a music artist, and is set to release an album titled Mission Creep.According to Lewis, the release can be described as a “rootsy, jazzy, rock’n’rolly, singer-songwritery-type album”. Speaking to The Guardian in a new interview, Lewis, who is also known for his breakthrough role in the war drama Band of Brothers, reflected on the tradition of actors turning to music.“There’s nothing more annoying than an actor who thinks he’s Bruce Springsteen,” he said. “By the...
Comments / 0